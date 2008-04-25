HCI Beyond the GUI - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123740175, 9780080558349

HCI Beyond the GUI

1st Edition

Design for Haptic, Speech, Olfactory, and Other Nontraditional Interfaces

Authors: Philip Kortum
eBook ISBN: 9780080558349
Paperback ISBN: 9780123740175
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 25th April 2008
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to the Human Factors of Nontraditional Interfaces

    Philip Kortum

  2. Haptic Interfaces

    Marcia K. O’Malley, Abhishek Gupta

  3. Gesture Interfaces

    Michael Nielsen, Thomas B. Moeslund, Moritz Storring, and Erik Granum

  4. Locomotion Interfaces

    Mary C. Whitton, Sharif Razzaque

  5. Auditory Interfaces

    S. Camille Peres, Virginia Best, Derek Brock, Christopher Frauenberger, Thomas Hermann, John G. Neuhoff, Louise Valgerður Nickerson, Barbara Shinn-Cunningham, Tony Stockman

  6. Designing Usable Voice User Interfaces

    Susan L. Hura

  7. Interactive Voice Response Interfaces

    Jeff Brandt

  8. Olfactory Interfaces

    Yasuyuki Yanagida

  9. Taste Interfaces

    Hiroo Iwata

  10. Small-Screen Interfaces

    Daniel W. Mauney, Chris Masterton

  11. Multimode Interfaces: Two or More Interfaces to Accomplish the Same Task Aaron W. Bangor, James T. Miller

  12. Multimodal Interfaces: Combining Interfaces to Accomplish a Single Task

    Paulo Barthelmess, Sharon Oviatt

Description

As technology expands and evolves, one-dimensional, graphical user interface (GUI) design becomes increasingly limiting and simplistic. Designers must meet the challenge of developing new and creative interfaces that adapt to meet human needs and technological trends. HCI Beyond the GUI provides designers with this know how by exploring new ways to reach users that involve all of the human senses. Dr. Kortum gathers contributions from leading human factors designers to present a single reference for professionals, researchers, and students.

Key Features

  • Explores the human factors involved in the design and implementation of the nontraditional interfaces, detailing design strategies, testing methodologies, and implementation techniques
  • Provides an invaluable resource for practitioners who design interfaces for children, gamers and users with accessibility needs
  • Offers extensive case studies, examples and design guidelines

Readership

An excellent reference for user interface designers focusing on the principles of non-traditional interfaces that make use of each of the five human senses. Especially useful to professionals in environmental design, game design, interfaces for children and the disabled, and GUI designers who need to incorporate new dimensions in their interfaces.

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080558349
Paperback ISBN:
9780123740175

Reviews

A good case can be made that the question for HCI is “What’s next?” This book provides a doorway and a path to practitioners and researchers envisioning the next generation of interfaces. - Arnie Lund, User Experience Director | COE, Microsoft

Technology is rapidly evolving and convergence is upon us. Demands for new products and services will push the limits of stand-alone GUIs. Already, the global marketplace is filled with non-GUI applications. HCI Beyond the GUI is an excellent and timely resource that primes researchers and designers on interfaces to more than the common GUI. What makes this book so useful is that each interface is presented with the human factors research behind the interface, design guidelines, testing techniques and future trends. It is a must read for both experienced and new practitioners to prepare for the design challenges ahead. - Gavin Lew, Managing Director, User Centric, Inc.

The book is thorough and it is well organized. Thus while the person interested in an overview of the entire discipline could do no better than start here, the person interested in a particular class of interfaces will have no problem cherry-picking those chapters of interest. As with all good, elegant, creative, expository books, there’s a tendency to think “Why hasn’t this been written before”? Randolph G. Bias, Associate Professor, School of Information, The University of Texas at Austin, author of Cost Justifying Usability

"HCI Beyond the GUI is a good introduction to alternative HCI options, providing ample history, data, and direction for development. If you’re looking for information on user interfaces other than the traditional GUI, this book is a great place to start."--Technical Communications

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Philip Kortum Author

Philip Kortum is currently a faculty member in the Department of Psychology at Rice University in Houston, Texas. Prior to joining Rice, he worked for almost a decade at SBC Laboratories (now AT&T Laboratories) doing human factors research and development in all areas of telecommunications. Dr. Kortum continues to do work in the research and development of user-centric systems in both the visual (web design, equipment design, image compression) and auditory domains (telephony operations and interactive voice response systems). He received his Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, Rice University in Houston, Texas

