Design for Haptic, Speech, Olfactory, and Other Nontraditional Interfaces
Introduction to the Human Factors of Nontraditional InterfacesPhilip Kortum
Haptic InterfacesMarcia K. O’Malley, Abhishek Gupta
Gesture InterfacesMichael Nielsen, Thomas B. Moeslund, Moritz Storring, and Erik Granum
Locomotion InterfacesMary C. Whitton, Sharif Razzaque
Auditory InterfacesS. Camille Peres, Virginia Best, Derek Brock, Christopher Frauenberger, Thomas Hermann, John G. Neuhoff, Louise Valgerður Nickerson, Barbara Shinn-Cunningham, Tony Stockman
Designing Usable Voice User InterfacesSusan L. Hura
Interactive Voice Response InterfacesJeff Brandt
Olfactory InterfacesYasuyuki Yanagida
Taste InterfacesHiroo Iwata
Small-Screen InterfacesDaniel W. Mauney, Chris Masterton
Multimode Interfaces: Two or More Interfaces to Accomplish the Same Task Aaron W. Bangor, James T. Miller
Multimodal Interfaces: Combining Interfaces to Accomplish a Single TaskPaulo Barthelmess, Sharon Oviatt
As technology expands and evolves, one-dimensional, graphical user interface (GUI) design becomes increasingly limiting and simplistic. Designers must meet the challenge of developing new and creative interfaces that adapt to meet human needs and technological trends. HCI Beyond the GUI provides designers with this know how by exploring new ways to reach users that involve all of the human senses. Dr. Kortum gathers contributions from leading human factors designers to present a single reference for professionals, researchers, and students.
- Explores the human factors involved in the design and implementation of the nontraditional interfaces, detailing design strategies, testing methodologies, and implementation techniques
- Provides an invaluable resource for practitioners who design interfaces for children, gamers and users with accessibility needs
- Offers extensive case studies, examples and design guidelines
An excellent reference for user interface designers focusing on the principles of non-traditional interfaces that make use of each of the five human senses. Especially useful to professionals in environmental design, game design, interfaces for children and the disabled, and GUI designers who need to incorporate new dimensions in their interfaces.
- 480
- English
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2008
- 25th April 2008
- Morgan Kaufmann
- 9780080558349
- 9780123740175
A good case can be made that the question for HCI is “What’s next?” This book provides a doorway and a path to practitioners and researchers envisioning the next generation of interfaces. - Arnie Lund, User Experience Director | COE, Microsoft
Technology is rapidly evolving and convergence is upon us. Demands for new products and services will push the limits of stand-alone GUIs. Already, the global marketplace is filled with non-GUI applications. HCI Beyond the GUI is an excellent and timely resource that primes researchers and designers on interfaces to more than the common GUI. What makes this book so useful is that each interface is presented with the human factors research behind the interface, design guidelines, testing techniques and future trends. It is a must read for both experienced and new practitioners to prepare for the design challenges ahead. - Gavin Lew, Managing Director, User Centric, Inc.
The book is thorough and it is well organized. Thus while the person interested in an overview of the entire discipline could do no better than start here, the person interested in a particular class of interfaces will have no problem cherry-picking those chapters of interest. As with all good, elegant, creative, expository books, there’s a tendency to think “Why hasn’t this been written before”? Randolph G. Bias, Associate Professor, School of Information, The University of Texas at Austin, author of Cost Justifying Usability
"HCI Beyond the GUI is a good introduction to alternative HCI options, providing ample history, data, and direction for development. If you’re looking for information on user interfaces other than the traditional GUI, this book is a great place to start."--Technical Communications
Philip Kortum Author
Philip Kortum is currently a faculty member in the Department of Psychology at Rice University in Houston, Texas. Prior to joining Rice, he worked for almost a decade at SBC Laboratories (now AT&T Laboratories) doing human factors research and development in all areas of telecommunications. Dr. Kortum continues to do work in the research and development of user-centric systems in both the visual (web design, equipment design, image compression) and auditory domains (telephony operations and interactive voice response systems). He received his Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin.
Department of Psychology, Rice University in Houston, Texas