Hazardous Waste Reducation in the Metal Finishing Industry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512233, 9780815517870

Hazardous Waste Reducation in the Metal Finishing Industry

1st Edition

Authors: PRC Environmental Mgmt. Staff
eBook ISBN: 9780815517870
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512233
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1989
Page Count: 216
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book identifies waste reduction technologies available to the metal finishing industry, and provides a waste reduction protocol that can be used by individual metal finishing plants to assess their own waste reduction opportunities.

Readership

Metal finishing plants, small to medium-sized.

Table of Contents

  1. Summary and Conclusions 1.1 Industry Description 1.2 Waste Reduction Technologies 1.3 Economics 1.4 Waste Audit Protocol 1.5 Individual Audit Findings
  2. Recommendations 2.1 Audit Protocol 2.2 Training Sessions 2.3 Process Chemical Manufacturing 2.4 Waste Exchange 2.5 Technology Transfer 2.6 Research Funding
  3. Introduction 3.1 Background 3.2 Purpose of the Study 3.3 Project Approach 3.4 Waste Generating Characteristics of the Metal Finishing Industry 3.5 Limitations to Waste Reduction 3.6 Report Organization
  4. Source Reduction 4.1 Process Baths 4.2 Rinse Systems 4.3 Improved Housekeeping
  5. Recycling and Resource Recover 5.1 Waste Material Reuse 5.2 Rinse Water and Process Bath Recycling 5.3 Solvent Recycling
  6. Treatment Alternatives 6.1 Water Supply Treatment 6.2 Conventional Wastewater Treatment 6.3 Alternative Waste Treatment
  7. Economics 7.1 Source Reduction 7.2 Recycling and Resource Recovery 7.3 Treatment Alternatives
  8. Waste Reduction Audit Protocol 8.1 Typical Barriers to a Successful Waste Audit 8.2 Waste Reduction Audit Process 8.3 Identifying Hazardous Waste Sources 8.4 Characterizing Waste Streams 8.5 Evaluating Waste Reduction Opportunities
  9. Summary of Plant Audits 9.1 Industry Observations 9.2 Waste Audit Results
  10. Current Regulatory Aspects of Hazardous Waste Management List of Acronyms References Appendices

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1989
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815517870
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815512233

About the Author

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.