Hazardous Waste Reducation in the Metal Finishing Industry
1st Edition
Authors: PRC Environmental Mgmt. Staff
eBook ISBN: 9780815517870
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512233
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1989
Page Count: 216
Description
This book identifies waste reduction technologies available to the metal finishing industry, and provides a waste reduction protocol that can be used by individual metal finishing plants to assess their own waste reduction opportunities.
Readership
Metal finishing plants, small to medium-sized.
Table of Contents
- Summary and Conclusions 1.1 Industry Description 1.2 Waste Reduction Technologies 1.3 Economics 1.4 Waste Audit Protocol 1.5 Individual Audit Findings
- Recommendations 2.1 Audit Protocol 2.2 Training Sessions 2.3 Process Chemical Manufacturing 2.4 Waste Exchange 2.5 Technology Transfer 2.6 Research Funding
- Introduction 3.1 Background 3.2 Purpose of the Study 3.3 Project Approach 3.4 Waste Generating Characteristics of the Metal Finishing Industry 3.5 Limitations to Waste Reduction 3.6 Report Organization
- Source Reduction 4.1 Process Baths 4.2 Rinse Systems 4.3 Improved Housekeeping
- Recycling and Resource Recover 5.1 Waste Material Reuse 5.2 Rinse Water and Process Bath Recycling 5.3 Solvent Recycling
- Treatment Alternatives 6.1 Water Supply Treatment 6.2 Conventional Wastewater Treatment 6.3 Alternative Waste Treatment
- Economics 7.1 Source Reduction 7.2 Recycling and Resource Recovery 7.3 Treatment Alternatives
- Waste Reduction Audit Protocol 8.1 Typical Barriers to a Successful Waste Audit 8.2 Waste Reduction Audit Process 8.3 Identifying Hazardous Waste Sources 8.4 Characterizing Waste Streams 8.5 Evaluating Waste Reduction Opportunities
- Summary of Plant Audits 9.1 Industry Observations 9.2 Waste Audit Results
- Current Regulatory Aspects of Hazardous Waste Management List of Acronyms References Appendices
- 216
- English
- © William Andrew 1989
- 31st December 1989
- William Andrew
- 9780815517870
- 9780815512233
