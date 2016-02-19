Hazardous Waste Management Facilities Directory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780941459020, 9781437728132

Hazardous Waste Management Facilities Directory

1st Edition

Treatment, Storage, Disposal and Recycling

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
Hardcover ISBN: 9780941459020
eBook ISBN: 9781437728132
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 1st January 1990
Description

A compilation of material from EPA data bases. Lists 1,045 commercial hazardous waste management facilities along with information on the types of services they offer, types of wastes managed, and facility name, address, and contact person.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1990
Published:
1st January 1990
Imprint:
William Andrew
Hardcover ISBN:
9780941459020
eBook ISBN:
9781437728132

About the Author

Bozzano Luisa

