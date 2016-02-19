Hazardous Waste Management Facilities Directory
1st Edition
Treatment, Storage, Disposal and Recycling
Authors: Bozzano Luisa
Hardcover ISBN: 9780941459020
eBook ISBN: 9781437728132
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 1st January 1990
Description
A compilation of material from EPA data bases. Lists 1,045 commercial hazardous waste management facilities along with information on the types of services they offer, types of wastes managed, and facility name, address, and contact person.
About the Author
Bozzano Luisa
