Hazardous Metals in Human Toxicology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444422071, 9780080875521

Hazardous Metals in Human Toxicology, Volume 4B

1st Edition

Editors: A. Vercruysse
eBook ISBN: 9780080875521
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 334
@qu:This coherent, well-balanced book will undoubtedly be a valuable source of reference for many scientists involved with the analysis of metals and the interpretation of those findings in human toxicology. @source: International Journal of Environmental Analytical Chemistry

