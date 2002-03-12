Hazardous Chemicals Handbook
2nd Edition
Description
The authors' aim with this handbook, is to provide a rapid ready-reference to help in the often complex task of handling, using and disposing of chemicals safely and with minimum risk to people's health or damage to facilities or to the environment.
The book provides look-up data, and concise, clear explanations of general chemical principles, physiochemical and reactive properties, toxicities and exposure limits, flammability characteristics, monitoring techniques, personal protection and other parameters and requirements relating to compliance with designated safe practice, control of risks to people's health and limitation of environmental impact.
Key Features
- Over 600 pages of valuable reference materialIncludes information on physiochemical and reactive properties, toxicities and exposure limits, flammability characteristics, monitoring techniques, personal protection and other parameters and requirements relating to complianceSummarizes core information for quick reference in the workplace or in transit
Readership
Professionals in the chemical industry, health and safety practitioners. Small market for chemical engineering students.
Table of Contents
Terminology
Principles of Chemistry
Physicochemistry
Toxic Chemicals
Flammable Chemicals
Reactive Chemicals
Cryogens and other liquefied gases
Compressed gases
Monitoring Techniques
Radioactive Chemicals
Safety by design
Operating Procedures
Marketing
Transport of Chemicals
Chemicals and the Environment
Monitoring and Protection
Conversion Tables
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
- Published:
- 12th March 2002
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495156
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750648882
About the Author
P A CARSON
Reviews
"With 70,000 chemicals in use daily and 500-1000 chemicals added yearly, data on their safe handling and use are critical. This book provides much of that information. [...] One is impressed by the amount of information and advice provided by the authors. In my opinion, it is an excellent book." --Gary F. Bennett in JOURNAL OF HAZARDOUS MATERIALS (2003)
"The goal of this handbook... is to provide a source of rapid information to help in the safe use and disposal of chemicals." --JOURNAL OF HAZARDOUS MATERIALS
"Every health and safety practitioner should have a copy of this handbook as it is not simply of value to those working in the chemical and related industries, it is also of value to those studying for advanced health and safety qualifications." --Safety and Health Practitioner
"The book is a useful text and will be a valuable addition to the bookshelves of chemists, engineers, occupational and environmental health practitioners, waste handlers, safety officers and representatives, health care professionals, and students." --ENERGY SOURCES, VOL 26, 2004