Hazardous Chemicals Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080523798

Hazardous Chemicals Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: P A CARSON
eBook ISBN: 9780080523798
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 378
Description

Summarizes core information for quick reference in the workplace, using tables and checklists wherever possible. Essential reading for safety officers, company managers, engineers, transport personnel, waste disposal personnel, environmental health officers, trainees on industrial training courses and engineering students. This book provides concise and clear explanation and look-up data on properties, exposure limits, flashpoints, monitoring techniques, personal protection and a host of other parameters and requirements relating to compliance with designated safe practice, control of hazards to people's health and limitation of impact on the environment. The book caters for the multitude of companies, officials and public and private employees who must comply with the regulations governing the use, storage, handling, transport and disposal of hazardous substances. Reference is made throughout to source documents and standards, and a Bibliography provides guidance to sources of wider ranging and more specialized information. Dr Phillip Carson is Safety Liaison and QA Manager at the Unilever Research Laboratory at Port Sunlight. He is a member of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health, of the Institution of Chemical Engineers' Loss Prevention Panel and of the Chemical Industries Association's Exposure Limits Task Force' andHealth Advisory Group'. Dr Clive Mumford is a Senior Lecturer in Chemical Engineering at the University of Aston and a consultant. He lectures on several courses of the Certificate and Diploma of the National Examining Board in Occupational Safety and Health. [Given 5 star rating] - Occupational Safety & Health, July 1994 - Loss Prevention Bulletin, April 1994 - Journal of Hazardous Materials, November 1994 - Process Safety & Environmental Prot., November 1994

Readership

Everyone concerned with compliance with the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) Regulations.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Terminology; Physico-chemistry; Toxic chemicals; Flammable chemicals; Reactive chemicals; Cryogens; Compressed gases; Monitoring techniques; Radioactive chemicals; Administration and systems of work; Marketing and transportation; Pollution and waste disposal; Conversion tables and measurement data; Bibliography; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080523798

About the Author

P A CARSON

