Hazardous Chemical Spill Cleanup

1st Edition

Editors: J.S. Robinson
Authors: J.S. Robinson
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1979
Page Count: 416
Description

Procedures and applicable information for responding to hazardous spills, focused on clean up.

Safety engineers, plant managers, environmental disaster response teams.

Introduction The Upward Trend in Spills of Hazardous Materials Hazardous Material Spills - The National Problem Government Roles in Controlling Hazardous Chemicals EPA Regulations The National Contingency Plan Spill Damage Restoration Procedures Leading to Cleanup Notification Information Sources Identification and Assessment Classification Systems Response Techniques Cleanup in Industrial Areas Mechanical Cleanup Methods Dispersion and Dilution Containment - An Overview Existing Devices for Floating Hazardous Chemicals Dredging Burial Barriers, Dikes and Trenches Other Physical Methods Chemical Methods General Guidelines Neutralization Precipitation Chelation Redox Methods Biodegradation Portable Treatment Equipment Sources Sorbents, Gels and Foams Sorbents for Representative Hazardous Chemicals Activated Carbon and Ion-Exchange Resins Gels Foams Mobile Units Emergency Collection Bag System Mudcat/Processing System Dynactor Mobile Unit for In-Place Detoxification of Spills in Soil Mobile Unit for Water-Soluble Organics Spilled in Water Mobile Dispensing System for Multipurpose Gelling Agent Activated Carbon Regeneration Mobile System Mobile Ozone Treatment System Polyurethane Foam Foamed Concrete Emergency Unit Environmental Emergency Response Unit (EERU) Adapts Remotely Controlled Countermeasure Devices Sources Utilized

416
English
© William Andrew 1979
William Andrew
9780815517832
9780815507673

