Hazardous Chemical Spill Cleanup
1st Edition
Description
Procedures and applicable information for responding to hazardous spills, focused on clean up.
Readership
Safety engineers, plant managers, environmental disaster response teams.
Table of Contents
Introduction The Upward Trend in Spills of Hazardous Materials Hazardous Material Spills - The National Problem Government Roles in Controlling Hazardous Chemicals EPA Regulations The National Contingency Plan Spill Damage Restoration Procedures Leading to Cleanup Notification Information Sources Identification and Assessment Classification Systems Response Techniques Cleanup in Industrial Areas Mechanical Cleanup Methods Dispersion and Dilution Containment - An Overview Existing Devices for Floating Hazardous Chemicals Dredging Burial Barriers, Dikes and Trenches Other Physical Methods Chemical Methods General Guidelines Neutralization Precipitation Chelation Redox Methods Biodegradation Portable Treatment Equipment Sources Sorbents, Gels and Foams Sorbents for Representative Hazardous Chemicals Activated Carbon and Ion-Exchange Resins Gels Foams Mobile Units Emergency Collection Bag System Mudcat/Processing System Dynactor Mobile Unit for In-Place Detoxification of Spills in Soil Mobile Unit for Water-Soluble Organics Spilled in Water Mobile Dispensing System for Multipurpose Gelling Agent Activated Carbon Regeneration Mobile System Mobile Ozone Treatment System Polyurethane Foam Foamed Concrete Emergency Unit Environmental Emergency Response Unit (EERU) Adapts Remotely Controlled Countermeasure Devices Sources Utilized
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1979
- Published:
- 31st December 1979
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517832
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815507673