Hazard Control Policy in Britain
1st Edition
Description
Hazard Control Policy in Britain examines the general nature of Britain's hazard control policy and the factors that appeared to influence its formation up to 1973, that is, prior to the implementation of the recommendations of the Robens' Committee on Safety and Health at work. Attention is directed mainly at identifying the apparent roles and goals of the various organizations associated with policy making.
Comprised of five chapters, this book begins with an overview of the nature of hazards and their technical causes, as well as the risks to life that they pose. Hazard control policy is then considered and a model of the policy making process is postulated. The role of interest groups in the policy-making process is also analyzed. Case studies that give a clear indication of the general nature of the hazard control policy-making process are presented, covering road transport, air transport, factories, nuclear power reactors, and air contamination.
This monograph should be of value to policymakers involved in hazard control.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 The Nature of Hazards
Road Transport
Air Transport
Factories
Nuclear Power Reactors
Air Contamination
Chapter 3 Hazard Control Policy
Model of the Policy Making Process
Road Transport
Air Transport
Factories
Nuclear Power Reactors
Air Contamination
Analysis of Policy
Future Hazard Control Policy
Chapter 4 Role of Interest Groups
Definition and Classification of Interest Groups
Role and Organization of Interest Groups Surveyed
The Role of Interest Groups in Relation to the Formation of Hazard Control Policy
Chapter 5 Conclusions
The Nature of Hazards
Hazard Control Policy
The Role of Interest Groups
References
Appendix I Road Transport Committees
Appendix II The Farmer Safety Criterion
Appendix III Membership of the Nuclear Safety Advisory Committee
Appendix IV Membership of the Royal Commission on Environmental Pollution
Appendix V Survey of the Influence Interest Groups Appear to have had on Hazard Control Policy
Appendix VI List of the Standing Committees in the Confederation of British Industry
Appendix VII List of the Government and Independent Bodies on which the Confederation of British Industry is Represented
Figures
Figure 1 A comparison of Hazard Level
Figure 2 The Policy Making System
Figure 3 The Hazard Control Policy Making Sub-System
Figure 4 Release/Probability Relationships Proposed for Reactors
Figure 5 Probability/Casualty Relationships for Semi-Urban Sites
Figure 6 Generalized Form of Farmer Criterion
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146508
About the Author
John C. Chicken
Affiliations and Expertise
J C Consultancy Ltd, Godalming, Surrey, UK and John C Chicken Consultancy GmbH, Langenargen, FRG