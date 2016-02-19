Hazard Control Policy in Britain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080197395, 9781483146508

Hazard Control Policy in Britain

1st Edition

Authors: John C. Chicken
eBook ISBN: 9781483146508
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 202
Description

Hazard Control Policy in Britain examines the general nature of Britain's hazard control policy and the factors that appeared to influence its formation up to 1973, that is, prior to the implementation of the recommendations of the Robens' Committee on Safety and Health at work. Attention is directed mainly at identifying the apparent roles and goals of the various organizations associated with policy making.

Comprised of five chapters, this book begins with an overview of the nature of hazards and their technical causes, as well as the risks to life that they pose. Hazard control policy is then considered and a model of the policy making process is postulated. The role of interest groups in the policy-making process is also analyzed. Case studies that give a clear indication of the general nature of the hazard control policy-making process are presented, covering road transport, air transport, factories, nuclear power reactors, and air contamination.

This monograph should be of value to policymakers involved in hazard control.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 The Nature of Hazards

Road Transport

Air Transport

Factories

Nuclear Power Reactors

Air Contamination

Chapter 3 Hazard Control Policy

Model of the Policy Making Process

Road Transport

Air Transport

Factories

Nuclear Power Reactors

Air Contamination

Analysis of Policy

Future Hazard Control Policy

Chapter 4 Role of Interest Groups

Definition and Classification of Interest Groups

Role and Organization of Interest Groups Surveyed

The Role of Interest Groups in Relation to the Formation of Hazard Control Policy

Chapter 5 Conclusions

The Nature of Hazards

Hazard Control Policy

The Role of Interest Groups

References

Appendix I Road Transport Committees

Appendix II The Farmer Safety Criterion

Appendix III Membership of the Nuclear Safety Advisory Committee

Appendix IV Membership of the Royal Commission on Environmental Pollution

Appendix V Survey of the Influence Interest Groups Appear to have had on Hazard Control Policy

Appendix VI List of the Standing Committees in the Confederation of British Industry

Appendix VII List of the Government and Independent Bodies on which the Confederation of British Industry is Represented

Figures

Figure 1 A comparison of Hazard Level

Figure 2 The Policy Making System

Figure 3 The Hazard Control Policy Making Sub-System

Figure 4 Release/Probability Relationships Proposed for Reactors

Figure 5 Probability/Casualty Relationships for Semi-Urban Sites

Figure 6 Generalized Form of Farmer Criterion

Index

About the Author

John C. Chicken

Affiliations and Expertise

J C Consultancy Ltd, Godalming, Surrey, UK and John C Chicken Consultancy GmbH, Langenargen, FRG

