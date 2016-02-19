Hazard Assessment of Chemicals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123124043, 9781483261867

Hazard Assessment of Chemicals

1st Edition

Current Developments

Editors: Jitendra Saxena
eBook ISBN: 9781483261867
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1985
Page Count: 352
Description

Hazard Assessment of Chemicals: Current Developments, Volume 4 serves as a forum for the exposition, evaluation, and analysis of methods, techniques, applications, and approaches in the field of chemical hazard assessment. The text consists of articles tackling subjects in certain areas of chemical hazard assessment. Topics discussed include hazardous substances data bases; field instruments for identifying hazardous materials; water quality criteria for the protection of aquatic life; and the role of environmental chemicals in reproductive failure and teratogenicity. Environmentalists, ecologists, toxicologists, public safety officers and workers, and those concerned with the health effects of chemical agents in the environment will find this book very interesting.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Hazardous substance Incident Data Bases for Response Personnel

I. Introduction

II. Data Bases

III. Conclusions

Field Instruments for Identifying Hazardous Materials

I. Introduction

II. Direct Sampling Instruments

III. Remote Sensing

IV. Conclusion

References

Insitu Monitoring of Environmental Mutagens

I. Introduction

II. Current Status and Development of Insitu Monitoring Methods

III. Discussion and Conclusion

References

Testing for Teratogenicity and Reproductive Toxicity

I. Introduction

II. Thespectrum of Reproductive Failure

III. Concepts in Teratology

IV. Testing for Teratogenicity and Reproductive Impairment

V. Testing for Reproductive Toxicity

VI. Federal Regulations Relating to Teratogenic and Reproductive Effects of Chemicals

VII. Summary

References

National Criteria to Protect Aquatic Life: Their Development, Modification, and Application

I. Introduction

II. Development of Criteria

III. Modification of Criteria

IV. Application of Criteria

V. Discussion

References

Risk Assessment for the Regulation of Carcinogens in the Environment

I. Introduction

II. Exposure Assessment

III. Toxicity Assessment

IV. Uncertainty

V. Risk Assessment

VI. Case Studies

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Health and Environmental Assessment of Plumbing Systems

I. Introduction

II. Pipe and Plumbing

III. Public Health Concerns

IV. Occupational Health Concerns

V. General Environment Concerns

VI. Regulatory Framework

VII.summary and Conclusions

References

Cleanup of Zinc-Contaminated Soil and Groundwater—Soil Chemistry and Engineering Aspects

I. Introduction

II.soil Chemistry of Zinc

III. Engineering Considerations

IV. Case Studies

References

Chemical Substance Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

Jitendra Saxena

