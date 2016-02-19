Hazard Assessment of Chemicals
1st Edition
Current Developments
Description
Hazard Assessment of Chemicals: Current Developments, Volume 4 serves as a forum for the exposition, evaluation, and analysis of methods, techniques, applications, and approaches in the field of chemical hazard assessment. The text consists of articles tackling subjects in certain areas of chemical hazard assessment. Topics discussed include hazardous substances data bases; field instruments for identifying hazardous materials; water quality criteria for the protection of aquatic life; and the role of environmental chemicals in reproductive failure and teratogenicity. Environmentalists, ecologists, toxicologists, public safety officers and workers, and those concerned with the health effects of chemical agents in the environment will find this book very interesting.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Hazardous substance Incident Data Bases for Response Personnel
I. Introduction
II. Data Bases
III. Conclusions
Field Instruments for Identifying Hazardous Materials
I. Introduction
II. Direct Sampling Instruments
III. Remote Sensing
IV. Conclusion
References
Insitu Monitoring of Environmental Mutagens
I. Introduction
II. Current Status and Development of Insitu Monitoring Methods
III. Discussion and Conclusion
References
Testing for Teratogenicity and Reproductive Toxicity
I. Introduction
II. Thespectrum of Reproductive Failure
III. Concepts in Teratology
IV. Testing for Teratogenicity and Reproductive Impairment
V. Testing for Reproductive Toxicity
VI. Federal Regulations Relating to Teratogenic and Reproductive Effects of Chemicals
VII. Summary
References
National Criteria to Protect Aquatic Life: Their Development, Modification, and Application
I. Introduction
II. Development of Criteria
III. Modification of Criteria
IV. Application of Criteria
V. Discussion
References
Risk Assessment for the Regulation of Carcinogens in the Environment
I. Introduction
II. Exposure Assessment
III. Toxicity Assessment
IV. Uncertainty
V. Risk Assessment
VI. Case Studies
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Health and Environmental Assessment of Plumbing Systems
I. Introduction
II. Pipe and Plumbing
III. Public Health Concerns
IV. Occupational Health Concerns
V. General Environment Concerns
VI. Regulatory Framework
VII.summary and Conclusions
References
Cleanup of Zinc-Contaminated Soil and Groundwater—Soil Chemistry and Engineering Aspects
I. Introduction
II.soil Chemistry of Zinc
III. Engineering Considerations
IV. Case Studies
References
Chemical Substance Index
Subject Index
