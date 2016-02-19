Hazard Assessment of Chemicals: Current Developments, Volume 3 is a collection of expertly written articles that provide relevant and important information on the environmental and health hazard assessment of chemicals. The volume presents studies and expositions on such topics as hazard priority ranking system (or scoring system), a method to rank chemicals on the severity of their ill effects on the environment and human health. The book also tackles the effect of particulates on the toxic manifestations of chemicals; application of aquatic organisms as indicator systems for early detection of waterborne human carcinogens; techniques for metal speciation; and impact of fluorocarbons and other contaminants on stratospheric ozone. Environmentalists, ecologists, toxicologists, public safety officers and workers, and those concerned with the health effects of chemical agents in the environment will find this book very informative.

Table of Contents



Contents

Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Physicochemical Speciation of Inorganic Compounds in Environmental Media

I. Introduction

II. Airborne Particles

III. Metal Vapors and Alkyls in Air

IV. Street Dusts

V. Sediments and Soils

VI. Natural Waters

VII. Conclusions

References

Scoring Systems for Hazard Assessment

I. Introduction

II. Survey of Scoring Systems

III. Factors to Consider in Designing or Selecting a Scoring System

IV. Steps Involved in Scoring

V. Criteria for Scoring

VI. Comparison of Scoring System Capabilities

VII. Applications of Scoring Systems

References

The Role of Medical Records in Evaluating Hazardous Chemical Exposures

I. Introduction

II. Potential Uses of Medical Record Systems

III. Characteristics of Medical Records as a Data Source

IV. Attributes of Medical Records Determining Their Effectiveness in Evaluating Hazardous Chemical Exposures

V. Methodological Considerations in Implementing a Record-Based Hazard Evaluation System

VI. Case Studies

VII. Recommendations

References

Mediation of Toxicological Properties of Chemicals by Particulate Matter

I. Introduction

II. Tobacco Smoke

III. Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons

IV. N-Nitroso Compounds

V. Pesticides

VI. Gases and Vapors

VII. Metal Compounds

VIII. General Summary

IX. Prospectus

References

Aquatic Animal Neoplasia as an Indicator for Carcinogenic Hazards to Man

I. Introduction

II. Environmental Pollution

III. Environmental Carcinogenesis

IV. Diagnostic Considerations

V. Assessment of Exposure to Chemical Agents

VI. Epizootiologic Studies of Spontaneous Neoplasms in Aquatic Animals

VII. Linkage of Environmental Pollution to Aquatic Animal Neoplasia

VIII. Conclusion

References

Behavioral Effects of Industrial Chemicals on Aquatic Animals

I. Introduction

II. Variability in Behavior of Aquatic Animals

III. Preference or Avoidance of Industrial Chemicals by Aquatic Animals

IV. Stress Behavior for Biological Monitoring

V. Effects of Industrial Chemicals on Other Types of Animal Behavior

VI. Conclusions

References

Stratospheric Ozone Modification by Man's Influence

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry and Physics of Ozone

III. Modeling the Ambient Atmosphere

IV. Model Calculations to Characterize Potential Changes

V. A Comprehensive Approach—Multiple Perturbations

VI. Ozone Measurements

VII. Prospects for Future Research

References

Overview of Health Effects of Formaldehyde

I. Introduction

II. Regulatory Activities

III. Chemical Properties

IV. Sources and Exposure

V. Metabolism

VI. General Toxicology

VII. Hypersensitization

VIII. Teratogenic and Reproductive Effects

IX. Genetic Effects

X. Carcinogenicity

XI. Epidemiology

XII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chlorinated Ethanes: Sources, Distribution, Environmental Impact, and Health Effects

I. General Remarks

II. Monochloroethane (CH3CH2C1)

III. 1,1-Dichloroethane (CH3CHC12)

IV. 1,2-Dichloroethane (CH2C1CH2C1)

V. 1,1,1-Trichloroethane (CH3CC13)

VI. 1,1,2-Trichloroethane (CHC12CH2C1)

VII. 1,1,1,2-Tetrachloroethane (CH2C1CC13)

VIII. l,l,2,2-Tetrachloroethane(CHCl2CHCl2)

IX. Pentachloroethane (CHC12CC13)

X. Hexachloroethane (CC13CC13)

XI. General Conclusions

References

Chemical Substance Index

Subject Index