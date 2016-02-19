Hazard Assessment of Chemicals
Hazard Assessment of Chemicals: Current Developments, Volume 2 contains authoritative articles, which provide a comprehensive review and evaluation of important information on chemical spills, and presents case studies that show the applications of methods and approaches to environmental and health hazard assessment of chemicals. The book is comprised of five subject reviews and two case studies of chemical spills. Experts tackle subjects on the use of simulation models to determine pollutant behavior and pollutant migration; use of microcosms to assess chemical effects on the properties of aquatic ecosystems; and metabolism and disposition of potentially hazardous chemicals in maternal-embryonic/fetal systems. Epidemiological approaches to chemical hazard assessment and a review of The National Toxicology Program (NTP) in the Department of Health and Human Services are also presented. Environmentalists, ecologists, toxicologists, public safety officers and workers, and those concerned with the health effects of chemical agents in the environment will find this text invaluable.
Use of Models for Assessing Relative Volatility, Mobility, and Persistence of Pesticides and Other Trace Organics in Soil Systems
I. Introduction
II. Pathways of Pesticide Loss in Soil
III. Benchmark Properties Needed to Predict Pesticide Loss from Soils
IV. Theory
V. Chemicals and Properties Used in Screening Tests
VI. Results of Screening Tests
VII. Discussion
VIII. Limitations of Screening Model
IX. Application to Other Chemicals
X. Summary and Conclusions
Microcosms for Assessment of Chemical Effects on the Properties of Aquatic Ecosystems
I. Introduction
II. Measurements of Aquatic Ecosystem Properties
III. Mixed-Culture Microcosms
IV. Pond Microcosms
V Pelagic Microcosms
VI. Discussion
Disposition of Chemical Contaminants in Maternal-Embryonic/Fetal Systems
I. Introduction
II. Entrance of Chemicals into Maternal Circulatory Fluids
III. Transfer of Chemicals from Maternal Circulatory Fluids to Other Maternal Tissues and Organs
IV Elimination of Chemicals from the Maternal Organism
V Factors Affecting Transfer of Chemicals from Maternal Plasma to Embryonic/Fetal Tissues
VI. Disposition of Chemicals in the Embryo and Fetus
VII. Summary and Conclusions
Epidemiologic Approaches to Chemical Hazard Assessment
I. Introduction
II. Developing Clues to Chemically Related Disease: Descriptive Approaches
III. Testing Etiologic Hypotheses: An Overview of Analytic Approaches
IV Crucial Aspects of Environmental Study Design
V Relating Measures of Dose to Measures of Response
VI. Conclusion
The National Toxicology Program's Research and Testing Activities
I. Introduction
II. Program Components and Resources
III. Oversight and Review
IV. Program Organization and Management
V Toxicology Research and Testing
VI. Chemical Nomination and Chemical Selection
VII. Information Generation and Dissemination
VIII. Future Directions
Accidental Release of Vinyl Chloride: The Train Derailment near MacGregor, Manitoba
I. Introduction
II. Chronology of the Accident
III. Sequence of Events. Analysis Based on the Physical/Chemical Properties of Vinyl Chloride
IV Vinyl Chloride Toxicity
V Analysis of Vinyl Chloride
VI. Guidelines Concerning Instructions for Action in the Event of an Accident
VII. Guidelines Concerning Communications in the Event of an Accident
VIII. Conclusion
Anatomy of a TCDD Spill: The Seveso Accident
I. Introduction
II. Chronology of the Accident
III. Cause of the Accident
IV Evidence of TCDD Contamination and Assessment of the Risk to Humans
V Medical Surveillance of the Exposed Population
VI. Rehabilitation of the Damaged Area
VII. Compensation for Damage to Environment and Property
VIII. Postaccident Analyses
