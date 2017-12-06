Hazard Analysis and Risk Based Preventive Controls - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128105009, 9780128105016

Hazard Analysis and Risk Based Preventive Controls

1st Edition

Building a (Better) Food Safety Plan

Authors: Patricia Wester
eBook ISBN: 9780128105016
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128111888
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th December 2017
Page Count: 264
Description

Hazard Analysis and Risk Based Preventive Controls: Building a (Better) Food Safety Plan is directed to those food safety professionals charged with ensuring or assisting with FSMA’s preventative controls (PC) implementation and compliance in their routine job duties. The target audience includes those currently involved in the development, management, and execution of HACCP and/or other advanced food safety management systems, as well as those interested in advancing their knowledge base to gain a more thorough comprehension of HARPC requirements.

FSMA topics covered include: identifying the food safety team and PCQI; creating the HARPC implementation strategy; starting the food safety plan; conducting a thorough hazard analysis; identifying adequate preventive control measures; determining appropriate PC management components; recognizing applicable verification and validation activities; supply chain management program; recall plans. Other operational topics include: document control systems; internal audit programs; third party audit management; regulatory visit preparation; and maintaining compliance.

Key Features

  • Provides a step-by-step guide to achieving FSMA compliance for food safety professionals who develop and manage food safety management systems
  • Written by industry experts with direct experience in the formulation of the HARPC regulations
  • Presents insights into the underlying approach of FSMA’s preventative controls
  • Transitions readers from HACCP to HARPC using GAP assessment to adapt existing food safety programs to the FSMA preventative controls requirements

Readership

Food safety practitioners, managers, professionals/corporate executives and food safety auditors across the food supply chain involved in human and animal foods, import/export trade practitioners, international food safety organizations needing reliable information resources, consultants, training organizations, universities and lecturers on food safety

Table of Contents

Foreword: Looking back to see the future – What HARPC tells us about future expectations in Food Safety
Preface/Introduction
1. Develop an Implementation Strategy
2. Develop a Product Profile
3. The Food Safety Plan
4. The Hazard Analysis and Preventive Controls Determination
5. Process Controls
6. Sanitation Preventive Controls and Sanitation Basics
7. Allergen Preventive Controls
8. Supply Chain Program
9. Verification, Validation, Reanalysis and Recordkeeping
10. Recall Plans, Recalls and Criminal Prosecutions
11. FSMA’s Regulatory Portfolio for Human Food
12. FDA’s Implementation Strategy
Appendix I: Food Safety Hazards: References and Reviews

 

About the Author

Patricia Wester

Ms. Wester is an experienced veteran in food safety having held advanced positions in both domestic and international food safety firms. She is currently President of her own consulting company, PA Wester Consulting, which allows her to utilize her experience in food safety and auditor competence as an active SME on a wide range of development projects for Preventive Controls and Food Safety Auditor personnel certification Schemes and trainings. She is also a Technical Auditor for ANSI in food safety, 2013 IAFP Meat and Poultry PDG Chair and Past Board Chair for Food Safety Services Providers

Affiliations and Expertise

President, PA Wester Consulting, FL, USA

