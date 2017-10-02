Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls: Improving Food Safety in Human Food Manufacturing for Food Businesses is a comprehensive, first of its kind resource for the retail food industry on the Hazard Analysis and Risk-based Preventive Controls (PCHF) regulations of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). This book covers all aspects of PCHF, including the legislation's intent, applications to ensure safe food production, and resources to keep up-to-date on new food safety hazards and regulatory guidance. Written for food safety professionals and food business leaders, its emphasis on what the retail food industry needs to know about PCHF make it an indispensable resource for organizations buying food from companies required to demonstrate compliance with PCHF.

PCHF implementation is (or soon will be) required for human food companies along the supply chain in the United States, as well as all food companies that import ingredients and products for human consumption into the U.S.