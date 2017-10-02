Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls
1st Edition
Improving Food Safety in Human Food Manufacturing for Food Businesses
Description
Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls: Improving Food Safety in Human Food Manufacturing for Food Businesses is a comprehensive, first of its kind resource for the retail food industry on the Hazard Analysis and Risk-based Preventive Controls (PCHF) regulations of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). This book covers all aspects of PCHF, including the legislation's intent, applications to ensure safe food production, and resources to keep up-to-date on new food safety hazards and regulatory guidance. Written for food safety professionals and food business leaders, its emphasis on what the retail food industry needs to know about PCHF make it an indispensable resource for organizations buying food from companies required to demonstrate compliance with PCHF.
PCHF implementation is (or soon will be) required for human food companies along the supply chain in the United States, as well as all food companies that import ingredients and products for human consumption into the U.S.
Key Features
- Explains what retail food industry professionals need to know about PCHF and how they can leverage PCHF when working with suppliers
- Provides the most current "how to" information on implementing PCHF to prepare for new FDA regulations in the food industry
- Identifies the right resources to perform hazard analysis and develop effective preventive controls
- Demonstrates step-by-step examples for continuous improvement in sustaining PCHF responsibilities and keeping abreast of new food safety information
Readership
Food safety professionals and managers across the entire food supply chain, especially retail food businesses; government and corporate executives in the food industry; food safety and food science students
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Introduction
Chapter Two: The era of the food safety modernization act and hazard analysis and
risk-based preventive controls
Chapter Three: What potential food ingredient hazards occur in human food manufacturing?
Chapter Four: What and where are potential process- and facility-related hazards introduced into foods during human food manufacturing?
Chapter Five: Hazard analysis
Chapter Six: Preventive controls
Chapter Seven: Validation of preventive controls
Chapter Eight: Management of Preventive Controls: Monitoring, Verification, Corrective Actions, and Associated Records
Chapter Nine: Environmental monitoring to prevent facility related hazards
Chapter Ten: Regulatory knowledge and interactions for retail buyers in the FSMA era
Appendix A- Example of an FDA warning letter
Appendix B- Unexpected allergens in food ingredients
Appendix C- Case study
Appendix D- Supplier approval checklist
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 2nd October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128096499
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128094754
About the Author
Hal King
With an extensive background in the food safety management of supply chain, distribution and restaurant operations, Dr. King now focuses on the design and development of food safety management systems, and on the innovation of new food safety services and products that will help the food industry implement best in class food safety programs in their business.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder/CEO, Public Health Innovations LLC, Fayetteville, Georgia, USA
Wendy Bedale
Wendy Bedale worked in a variety of clinical, regulatory, and project management roles in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology industries before taking a position that fulfilled two of her passions (scientific writing and food) at the Food Research Institute (FRI) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Since then, she has written about many aspects of food safety for a variety of audiences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Science Writer, Food Research Institute, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA
