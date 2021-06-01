Havard's Nursing Guide to Drugs - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9780729543590

Havard's Nursing Guide to Drugs

11th Edition

Author: Adriana Tiziani
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543590
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 1628
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
1628
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780729543590

About the Author

Adriana Tiziani

Affiliations and Expertise

Course Director, Postgraduate Studies in Wound Care, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Monash University, VIC

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.