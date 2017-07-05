Havard's Nursing Guide to Drugs
10th Edition
Description
The premier drug guide for nurses and midwives since 1983.
Now in its 10th edition, Havard's Nursing Guide to Drugs continues to provide reliable, accurate drug information for nursing and midwifery students and practitioners.
This user-friendly drug guide delivers safe, up-to-date drug administration information regarding form, action, use, dose, adverse effects and interactions in compliance with current pharmaceutical guidelines from the Therapeutic Goods Administration and MIMS. Nursing points and cautions highlight best practice in drug administration and expanded focus on Patient teaching and advice ensures quality patient care.
Key Features
- All drugs listed by therapeutic class and by body system
- Both trade names and generic drug names are provided
- Icons indicate cautions for drugs used during pregnancy and breastfeeding, and drug specific restrictions in sport
- A quick reference guide for calculating drug dosages and drip rates
- Common abbreviations, units and concentrations
Table of Contents
Contents by therapeutic class
Contents by body system
At a Glance
Patient Teaching and Advice
1. Acne treatment
2. Analgesics and Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (Nsaids)
3. Disease modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs)
4. Anorectics and weightloss agents
5. ANTACIDS
6. ANTHELMINTICS
7. ANTIALZHEIMER’S AGENTS
8. ANTIANGINAL AGENTS
9. ANTIANXIETY AGENTS
10. ANTIARRHYTHMIC AGENTS
11. ANTIASTHMA AGENTS, BRONCHODILATORS AND RESPIRATORY AGENTS
12. ANTIBACTERIAL AGENTS
13. ANTICOAGULANT AND ANTITHROMBOTIC AGENTS
14. ANTIDEPRESSANTS
15. ANTIDIABETIC AGENTS
16. ANTIDIARRHOEAL AGENTS
17. ANTIDOTES, ANTAGONISTS AND CHELATING AGENTS
18. ANTIEMETIC AGENTS
19. ANTIEPILEPTICS
20. ANTIFUNGAL AGENTS
21. Antiglaucoma agents
22. ANTIGOUT AND URICOLYTIC AGENTS
23. ANTIHISTAMINES
24. ANTIHYPERTENSIVE AGENTS
25. ANTIMALARIAL AGENTS
26. ANTIMIGRAINE AGENTS
27. ANTIMYCOBACTERIAL AGENTS
28. ANTINEOPLASTIC AGENTS
29. ANTINEOPLASTIC SUPPORT AGENTS
30. ANTIPARKINSON’S AGENTS
31. ANTIPLATELET AGENTS
32. ANTIPROTOZOAL AGENTS
33. ANTIPSYCHOTIC AND MOOD STABILISING AGENTS
34. ANTIULCER AGENTS
35. ANTIVIRAL AGENTS
36. BLADDER FUNCTION DISORDER AGENTS
37. BONE AND CALCIUM REGULATING AGENTS
38. CARDIAC GLYCOSIDES
39. CHOLINERGIC AND ANTICHOLINERGIC AGENTS
40. CORTICOSTEROIDS
41. COUGH SUPPRESSANTS, EXPECTORANTS AND MUCOLYTICS
42. DERMATOLOGICAL AGENTS
43. DIURETICS
44. DRUG DEPENDENCE
45. ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION AGENTS
46. EYE, EAR, NOSE AND THROAT AGENTS
47. FIBRINOLYTIC AGENTS
48. GASTROINTESTINAL AGENTS (MISCELLANEOUS)
49. GENERAL ANAESTHETICS
50. HAEMOPOIETIC AGENTS
51. HAEMOSTATICS
52. HYPOTHALAMIC AND PITUITARY HORMONES
53. IMMUNOMODIFIERS
54. LAXATIVES
55. LIPID REGULATING AGENTS
56. LOCAL ANAESTHETICS
57. Metabolic disorders agents
58. Movement disorders agents
59. MUSCLE RELAXANTS
60. NEUROMUSCULARBLOCKING AGENTS
61. OPIOID ANALGESICS
62. PREGNANCY, CHILDBIRTH AND BREASTFEEDING
63. Pulmonary hypertension agents
64. SEDATIVES AND HYPNOTICS
65. SEX HORMONES
66. STIMULANTS
67. SYMPATHOMIMETIC AGENTS
68. THYROID AND ANTITHYROID AGENTS
69. VACCINES, IMMUNOGLOBULINS AND ANTIVENOMS
70. VASODILATORS
71. VITAMINS, MINERALS AND ELECTROLYTES
72. MISCELLANEOUS AGENTS
Appendix 1: Poisoning and its treatment
Appendix 2: Poisons information centres and medicine information centres
Appendix 3: Alternative drug names
Appendix 4: Normal reference values
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 5th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586054
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542548
About the Author
Adriana Tiziani
Affiliations and Expertise
Course Director, Postgraduate Studies in Wound Care, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Monash University, VIC