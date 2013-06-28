Havard's Nursing Guide to Drugs
9th Edition
Description
This ninth edition of Havards Nursing Guide to Drugs continues to provide reliable, accurate drug information for nursing and midwifery students and practitioners. All content in this must have nursing drug handbook, is tailored for nurses and midwives in Australia and New Zealand.User-friendly and fully up-to-date, this indispensable nursing textbook delivers safe drug administration information regarding form, action, use, dose, adverse effects and interactions in compliance with current pharmaceutical guidelines by the Therapeutic Goods Association (TGA).Each therapeutic drug class features a detailed description, followed by an A-Z of drugs within that class. Important Nursing points and cautions throughout this edition highlight best practice in drug administration. Patient teaching and advice has been included to emphasise an essential part of care within a multidisciplinary team.This edition also features icons that indicate drug cautions during pregnancy and breastfeeding, and another that indicates drug-specific restrictions in sport. A bestselling Elsevier textbook, Havards Nursing Guide to Drugs has been the premier drug guide for nurses and midwives since 1983.
Havards Nursing Guide to Drugs 9th edition will also be available for separate purchase as an app (iOS and android) and provides an easy reference, searchable version of the text in mobile format for students and practitioners to carry with them during clinical practice.Also, available for separate purchase to be used alongside the Havards Nursing Guide to Drugs app will be the Tiziani Drug Calculations app. When both apps are purchased the user will be able to share function, content and data between the two applications. This link will provide cross reference from the text to case studies and drug calculation MCQs, placing the pharmacology in a clinical context.
"..is a great book, versatile and I would recommend this to any nurse, student nurse or even student doctor." Reviewed by Louise Goodyear on behalf of Nursing Times, April 2015
Key Features
- Drugs listed by therapeutic class and by body system.
- Both trade names and generic drug names provided
- Each drug entry listed by available forms, action, use, dosage, adverse effects, interactions with other drugs
- Nursing points and cautions and Patient teaching and advice ensure quality patient care
Table of Contents
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM; Antianginal agents; Antiarrhythmic agents; Anticoagulants; Antihypertensive agents; Antimigraine agents; Antiplatelet agents; Cardiac glycosides; Diuretics; Fibrinolytic agents; Haemostatics; Haemopoietic Agents; Lipid-regulating agents; Sympathomimetic agents; Vasodilators • CENTRAL AND PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEMS; Anti-Alzheimer’s agents; Antianxiety agents; Antidepressants; Antiemetic agents; Antiepileptics; Anti-Parkinson’s agents; Antipsychotic agents; Drug dependence; General anaesthetics; Local anaesthetics; Opioid analgesics; Sedatives and hypnotics; Stimulants; Cholinergic and anticholinergic agents • RESPIRATORY SYSTEM; Antiasthma agents and bronchodilators; Cough suppressants, expectorants and mucolytics • DIGESTIVE SYSTEM, METABOLISM AND NUTRITION; Anorectics and weight loss agents; Antacids; Antidiarrhoeal agents; Antiemetic agents; Antiulcer agents; Gastrointestinal agents (miscellaneous); Laxatives; Topical rectal medication; Vitamins, minerals and electrolytes; Cholinergic and anticholinergic agents • MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM; Analgesics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs); Antigout and uricolytic agents; Muscle relaxants; Neuromuscular-blocking agents; Cholinergic and anticholinergic agents • ENDOCRINE SYSTEM; Antidiabetic agents; Bone- and calcium-regulating agents; Corticosteroids; Hypothalamic and pituitary hormones; Thyroid and antithyroid agents • URINARY SYSTEM; Bladder Function Disorder Agents; Diuretics; Cholinergic and anticholinergic agents • REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM; Erectile dysfunction agents; Pregnancy, childbirth and breastfeeding; Sex hormones • INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM; Dermatological agents • IMMUNE SYSTEM; Antihistamines; Antineoplastic agents; Antineoplastic Support Agents; Corticosteroids; Immunomodifiers; Vaccines, immunoglobulins and antisera • SPECIAL SENSES; Eye, ear, nose and throat agents • INFECTION AND INFESTATIONS; Anthelmintics; Antibacterial agents; Antifungal agents; Antimalarial agents; Antimycobacterial agents; Antiprotozoal agents; Antiviral agents • MISCELLANEOUS; Antidotes, antagonists and chelating agents; Miscellaneous agents; Prostaglandins
Details
About the Author
Adriana Tiziani
Affiliations and Expertise
Course Director, Postgraduate Studies in Wound Care, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Monash University, VIC
