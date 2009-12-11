Havard's Nursing Guide to Drugs
8th Edition
Description
Havard’s Nursing Guide to Drugs 8e is an essential resource for all nursing students and practitioners. The information presented in this user-friendly guide can be accessed either by therapeutic class or by system. Each section is introduced by a clear description, followed by the A–Z of drugs within the given therapeutic class. It includes the action, use and dosage of each drug as well as important nursing points and nursing cautions. This comprehensive guide includes both trade and generic drug names for the reader’s ease of use. As with previous editions of Havard’s Nursing Guide to Drugs each drug is independently reviewed with obsolete drugs being removed and new drugs added. Each existing drug is also independently examined so as to ensure that its use, doses, side effects, contraindication and precautions comply with that of the Therapeutic Goods Association (TGA).
Key Features
- slotted lift out card contains calculation formulae and selected abbreviations
- pocket-sized format for greater portability
- systematic update of all drugs throughout the book
- available forms will be added to each drug entry
- new Appendix for Normal Blood Values will be included with the eighth edition
Table of Contents
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM; Antianginal agents; Antiarrhythmic agents; Anticoagulants; Antihypertensive agents; Antimigraine agents; Antiplatelet agents; Cardiac glycosides; Diuretics; Fibrinolytic agents; Haemostatics; Haemopoietic Agents; Lipid-regulating agents; Sympathomimetic agents; Vasodilators • CENTRAL AND PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEMS; Anti-Alzheimer’s agents; Antianxiety agents; Antidepressants; Antiemetic agents; Antiepileptics; Anti-Parkinson’s agents; Antipsychotic agents; Drug dependence; General anaesthetics; Local anaesthetics; Opioid analgesics; Sedatives and hypnotics; Stimulants; Cholinergic and anticholinergic agents • RESPIRATORY SYSTEM; Antiasthma agents and bronchodilators; Cough suppressants, expectorants and mucolytics • DIGESTIVE SYSTEM, METABOLISM AND NUTRITION; Anorectics and weight loss agents; Antacids; Antidiarrhoeal agents; Antiemetic agents; Antiulcer agents; Gastrointestinal agents (miscellaneous); Laxatives; Topical rectal medication; Vitamins, minerals and electrolytes; Cholinergic and anticholinergic agents • MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM; Analgesics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs); Antigout and uricolytic agents; Muscle relaxants; Neuromuscular-blocking agents; Cholinergic and anticholinergic agents • ENDOCRINE SYSTEM; Antidiabetic agents; Bone- and calcium-regulating agents; Corticosteroids; Hypothalamic and pituitary hormones; Thyroid and antithyroid agents • URINARY SYSTEM; Bladder Function Disorder Agents; Diuretics; Cholinergic and anticholinergic agents • REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM; Erectile dysfunction agents; Pregnancy, childbirth and breastfeeding; Sex hormones • INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM; Dermatological agents • IMMUNE SYSTEM; Antihistamines; Antineoplastic agents; Antineoplastic Support Agents; Corticosteroids; Immunomodifiers; Vaccines, immunoglobulins and antisera • SPECIAL SENSES; Eye, ear, nose and throat agents • INFECTION AND INFESTATIONS; Anthelmintics; Antibacterial agents; Antifungal agents; Antimalarial agents; Antimycobacterial agents; Antiprotozoal agents; Antiviral agents • MISCELLANEOUS; Antidotes, antagonists and chelating agents; Miscellaneous agents; Prostaglandins
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2010
- Published:
- 11th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729579131
About the Author
Adriana Tiziani
Affiliations and Expertise
Course Director, Postgraduate Studies in Wound Care, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Monash University, VIC
