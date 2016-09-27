Professor Chong received his dental education from University College London (UCL) and Guy’s Hospital. He is registered with the General Dental Council (UK) as a Specialist in Endodontics and has been in practice limited to endodontics in central London since 1990. He is also Professor of Restorative Dentistry/Honorary Consultant, Endodontic Lead & Director, Postgraduate Endodontics, Barts & The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London, where he is involved with the education and training of dentists and future specialists. In addition, he is an examiner for both the Royal College of Surgeons of England and Edinburgh. Previously, he was associated with Guy's, now part of King's College London, for over 22 years.

Professor Chong is the Editor and a contributing author of the classic Harty’s Endodontics in Clinical Practice (6th & 7th editions); author of Managing Endodontic Failure in Practice (available in 5 languages and iBook version); a contributing author to Self-Assessment Picture Tests in Dentistry: Endodontics, and Principles of Endodontics (2nd edition). He is also the Editor-in-Chief (UK) of ENDO - Endodontic Practice Today, an international endodontic journal for general dental practitioners including specialists in endodontics and the official publication of the Belgian Association for Endodontology and Traumatology, the French Society of Endodontics and the Hellenic Society of Endodontists. In addition, he is on the Editorial Board of the International Endodontic Journal, a leading international forum for publications in the field of Endodontology and the official publication of the British Endodontic Society, Danish Endodontic Society, European Society of Endodontology, Flemish Society of Endodontology, Irish Endodontic Society and Lebanese Society of Endodontology.