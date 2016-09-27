Harty's Endodontics in Clinical Practice
7th Edition
Description
This book is a guide to proven, current clinical endodontic practice. It is designed, primarily, with the undergraduate readership in mind but is also suitable for anyone pursuing specialist training, including extended skills in endodontics, and general dental practitioners undertaking CPD, or wishing to keep up-to-date. The seventh edition is available with an online question bank containing MCQs and Clinical Cases.
Key Features
- Practical approach to the subject, taking the reader through every step of endodontic practice from its scientific basis to patient assessment and through to clinical techniques
- Helpful pedagogic features – including Learning Outcomes and Summary Boxes – help reinforce learning
- International experts and contributors help ensure good coverage and currency of information
- Explores areas of debate when they exist to reflect differing approaches to treatment intervention
- Explains the potential impact of systemic conditions and disorders, as well as medications, on endodontic treatment planning and management
- Discusses the diagnosis of orofacial pain and the appropriate use of antibiotics and analgesics
- Explores the maintenance of pulp vitality and the prevention of apical periodontitis in the context of operative dentistry
- Provides an overview of instruments and devices used during endodontic treatment
- Describes the fundamental principles of canal filling using gutta-percha, as well as the use of alternative materials, and newer root filling techniques
- Discusses the management of dental trauma with emphasis on accurate diagnosis, timely and appropriate treatment, and follow-up
- Explores the interface between endodontic-periodontal disease in the context of diagnosis, treatment and prognostic assessment
- Discusses common challenges such as inadequate pain control and problems with preparation and filling of the root canal system
- Written at a level which is ideal for dental students, general dental practitioners and those pursuing specialist training or seeking to keep up-to-date
Table of Contents
1 Introduction and overview
2 General and systemic aspects of endodontics
3 Diagnosis
4 Pulp space anatomy and access cavities
5 Maintaining dental pulp vitality
6 Instrumentation in endodontics
7 Preparation of the root canal system
8 Intracanal medication
9 Root canal filling
10 Surgical endodontics
11 Endodontics in primary teeth
12 Endodontic aspects of traumatic injuries
13 Marginal periodontitis and the dental pulp
14 Problems in endodontic treatment
15 Restoration of endodontically treated teeth
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2017
- Published:
- 27th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702058356
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702065125
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702065309
About the Editor
Bun San Chong
Professor Chong received his dental education from University College London (UCL) and Guy’s Hospital. He is registered with the General Dental Council (UK) as a Specialist in Endodontics and has been in practice limited to endodontics in central London since 1990. He is also Professor of Restorative Dentistry/Honorary Consultant, Endodontic Lead & Director, Postgraduate Endodontics, Barts & The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London, where he is involved with the education and training of dentists and future specialists. In addition, he is an examiner for both the Royal College of Surgeons of England and Edinburgh. Previously, he was associated with Guy's, now part of King's College London, for over 22 years.
Professor Chong is the Editor and a contributing author of the classic Harty’s Endodontics in Clinical Practice (6th & 7th editions); author of Managing Endodontic Failure in Practice (available in 5 languages and iBook version); a contributing author to Self-Assessment Picture Tests in Dentistry: Endodontics, and Principles of Endodontics (2nd edition). He is also the Editor-in-Chief (UK) of ENDO - Endodontic Practice Today, an international endodontic journal for general dental practitioners including specialists in endodontics and the official publication of the Belgian Association for Endodontology and Traumatology, the French Society of Endodontics and the Hellenic Society of Endodontists. In addition, he is on the Editorial Board of the International Endodontic Journal, a leading international forum for publications in the field of Endodontology and the official publication of the British Endodontic Society, Danish Endodontic Society, European Society of Endodontology, Flemish Society of Endodontology, Irish Endodontic Society and Lebanese Society of Endodontology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist in Endodontics, Professor of Restorative Dentistry/Honorary Consultant, Endodontic Lead & Director, Postgraduate Endodontics, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London, London, UK