Harty's Dental Dictionary

Giles is a Senior Clinical Lecturer and Honorary Consultant in Restorative Dentistry at Newcastle University and The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. He is the academic lead for Restorative Dentistry at Newcastle Dental School, the stage director for the final year and the Chairman of the final BDS board of examiners. Giles's research focus is in clinical effectiveness, specifically in periodontology and oral health related quality of life. He teaches all stages of the undergraduate BDS programme, on the MClinDent in Restorative Dentistry and in the Diploma in Dental Therapy & Hygiene at Newcastle University. He works with and supports postgraduate teaching of junior staff at Newcastle Dental Hospital. His clinical role delivers specialist diagnostic and treatment services in the specialty of Restorative Dentistry.