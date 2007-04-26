Harty's Dental Dictionary
3rd Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. A new edition of a well-known dental dictionary, suitable for dental students, dental nurses and dental practice secretaries.
Key Features
- A comprehensive dictionary of the complete range of dental terminology
- Line diagrams illustrated selected definitions.
- Useful appendices cover such things as dental instruments, development and eruption of teeth etc.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- Published:
- 26th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702040115
About the Author
Peter Heasman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Periodontology, Newcastle University, UK
Giles McCracken
Giles is a Senior Clinical Lecturer and Honorary Consultant in Restorative Dentistry at Newcastle University and The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. He is the academic lead for Restorative Dentistry at Newcastle Dental School, the stage director for the final year and the Chairman of the final BDS board of examiners. Giles's research focus is in clinical effectiveness, specifically in periodontology and oral health related quality of life. He teaches all stages of the undergraduate BDS programme, on the MClinDent in Restorative Dentistry and in the Diploma in Dental Therapy & Hygiene at Newcastle University. He works with and supports postgraduate teaching of junior staff at Newcastle Dental Hospital. His clinical role delivers specialist diagnostic and treatment services in the specialty of Restorative Dentistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Senior Lecturer and Honorary Consultant in Restorative Dentistry, Director of Clinical Studies, School of Dental Sciences, Newcastle University, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK