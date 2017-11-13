Harnessing the Power of Viruses explores the application of scientific knowledge about viruses and their lives to solve practical challenges and further advance molecular sciences, medicine and agriculture. The book contains virus-based tools and approaches in the fields of: i) DNA manipulations in vitro and in vivo; ii) Protein expression and characterization; and iii) Virus- Host interactions as a platform for therapy and biocontrol are discussed. It steers away from traditional views of viruses and technology, focusing instead on viral molecules and molecular processes that enable science to better understand life and offer means for addressing complex biological phenomena that positively influence everyday life.

The book is written at an intermediate level and is accessible to novices who are willing to acquire a basic level of understanding of key principles in molecular biology, but is also ideal for advanced readers interested in expanding their biological knowledge to include practical applications of molecular tools derived from viruses.