Harnessing Nanoscale Surface Interactions - 1st Edition

Harnessing Nanoscale Surface Interactions

1st Edition

Contemporary Synthesis, Applications and Theory

Series Volume Editors: David Henry
Paperback ISBN: 9780128138922
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 350
Table of Contents

Part 1: Manipulating Surface Interactions for Synthesis of Nanomaterials
1. Green biosynthesis of metal nanoparticles using leaf extracts
2. Combing surfactants with laser-based methods to control formation and stability of metal nanoparticles
3. The role of Complexing agents in the growth mechanisms of nanocrystals via a sol-​gel synthesis

Part 2: Analysis and Application of Nanoscale Surface Interactions
4. Electrochemical measurements to evaluate adsorption capacity on nanomaterials
5. Selective removal of heavy metals using functionalized nanomaterials
6. Nano-manufacturing, nano-assembly, and nano-manipulation
7. Adsorption and Reactivity at Anisotropic Nanoparticle Surfaces

Part 3: Theoretical Investigations of Nanoscale Interactions
8. Contemporary analysis of the Influence of Adsorbents on the Structure, Stability and Reactivity of Main Group Nanoparticles using Regional Density Functional Theory
9. Carbon nanotube arrays for adsorption and separation – Insights from Molecular Dynamics Simulations
10. Investigating Nanomaterial-bio Interfaces using Molecular Dynamics Procedures

Description

Harnessing Nanoscale Surface Interactions: Contemporary Synthesis, Applications and Theory provides coverage of contemporary theoretical and experimental approaches to understanding the interactions of molecules with nanomaterial surfaces and how to utilize these processes for improved synthesis and application of materials. The book reviews recently developed theoretical techniques to explore bonding interactions in nanoclusters and small molecules, along with modern molecular dynamics approaches for investigation adsorption of large molecules on nanomaterials. Novel experimental approaches are described that provide improved control of the synthesis of metal nanoparticles and measurement of their absorption properties.

The potential for nanomaterials to address a range of environmental problems is also demonstrated by a selection of specific applications. Chapters discuss experimental synthesis approaches, experimental analysis and applications, and theoretical approaches for harnessing nanoscale surface interactions.

Key Features

  • Includes exploration of the latest theoretical techniques, including regional density functional theory and molecular dynamics simulations
  • Addresses nanoscale interfaces and how they relate to the toxicity of nanomaterials, crucial for potential diagnosis and medical applications

Readership

Materials Scientists and engineers, materials chemists, physicists, researchers working on nanomaterials

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128138922

About the Series Volume Editors

David Henry Series Volume Editor

Dr. Henry’s expertise is in the area of physical chemistry, materials simulation, and computational chemistry and involves applying an extensive range of methodologies including electronic first principles and force field/classical methods to chemical, biological, and materials related problems. At Murdoch University, Dr. Henry teaches Physical Chemistry, Organic and Biological Chemistry, and Materials Chemistry. He leads a group that applies computational and theoretical methods to design gallium-based nanocatalysts and investigate the stability and reactivity of metal complexes under physiological conditions.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Murdoch University, Australia

