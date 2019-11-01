Harnessing Nanoscale Surface Interactions

Part 1: Manipulating Surface Interactions for Synthesis of Nanomaterials

1. Green biosynthesis of metal nanoparticles using leaf extracts

2. Combing surfactants with laser-based methods to control formation and stability of metal nanoparticles

3. The role of Complexing agents in the growth mechanisms of nanocrystals via a sol-​gel synthesis

Part 2: Analysis and Application of Nanoscale Surface Interactions

4. Electrochemical measurements to evaluate adsorption capacity on nanomaterials

5. Selective removal of heavy metals using functionalized nanomaterials

6. Nano-manufacturing, nano-assembly, and nano-manipulation

7. Adsorption and Reactivity at Anisotropic Nanoparticle Surfaces

Part 3: Theoretical Investigations of Nanoscale Interactions

8. Contemporary analysis of the Influence of Adsorbents on the Structure, Stability and Reactivity of Main Group Nanoparticles using Regional Density Functional Theory

9. Carbon nanotube arrays for adsorption and separation – Insights from Molecular Dynamics Simulations

10. Investigating Nanomaterial-bio Interfaces using Molecular Dynamics Procedures