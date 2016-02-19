Hardening Semiconductor Components Against Radiation and Temperature - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512127, 9780815517818

Hardening Semiconductor Components Against Radiation and Temperature

1st Edition

Authors: William R. Dawes
eBook ISBN: 9780815517818
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512127
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 340
Description

This book describes hardening of semiconductor components against radiation and temperature. Basic mechanisms of radiation effects on electronic materials and devices are discussed first, followed by such practical topics as hardening technologies, circuit design for hardening, and, finally, hardness assurance. Discussions center mainly on silicon technology.

Readership

Semiconductor manufacturers, engineers, researchers, and management.

Table of Contents

Interaction of Hazardous Environments with Electronic Devices Hardened Technologies for Hazardous Environments Circuit Design for Reliable Operations in Hazardous Environments Packaging, Testing, and Hardness Assurance

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1990
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815517818
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815512127

About the Author

William R. Dawes

