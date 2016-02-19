Hardening Semiconductor Components Against Radiation and Temperature
1st Edition
Authors: William R. Dawes
eBook ISBN: 9780815517818
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512127
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 340
Description
This book describes hardening of semiconductor components against radiation and temperature. Basic mechanisms of radiation effects on electronic materials and devices are discussed first, followed by such practical topics as hardening technologies, circuit design for hardening, and, finally, hardness assurance. Discussions center mainly on silicon technology.
Readership
Semiconductor manufacturers, engineers, researchers, and management.
Table of Contents
Interaction of Hazardous Environments with Electronic Devices Hardened Technologies for Hazardous Environments Circuit Design for Reliable Operations in Hazardous Environments Packaging, Testing, and Hardness Assurance
About the Author
William R. Dawes
