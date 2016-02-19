Hard and Soft Acids and Bases Principle in Organic Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
Hard and Soft Acids and Bases Principle in Organic Chemistry deals with various phenomena in organic chemistry that are directly related to or derived from the hard and soft acids and bases (HSAB) principle. Topics covered range from chemical reactivity to displacement reactions, along with various HSAB principle applications. This text consists of 11 chapters and begins with a historical overview of the HSAB concept, followed by a classification of hard and soft acids and bases and their theoretical descriptions. The reader is methodically introduced to the stability of organic compounds and complexes; displacement reactions of HSAB; and the chemistry of alkenes, aromatic, and heterocyclic compounds. The reactivity of organophosphorus and carbonyl compounds; organosulfur compounds and other chalcogenides; and organoboranes is also considered. The book concludes with an evaluation of other applications of the HSAB principle, paying particular attention to solubility and protonation; carbenes and nitrenes; the organic chemistry of group IV elements; and the reactions of organohalides, Grignard, and related agents. This book is intended for senior undergraduates or graduate chemistry majors, as well as organic chemists who are not familiar with the HSAB concept.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
1.1. Definitions of Acids and Bases
1.2. The Hard and Soft Acids and Bases (HSAB) Concept: Historical Development
References
2 Classification of Hard and Soft Acids and Bases
2.1. Pearson's Generalization
2.2. Softness Scales
2.3. Theoretical Descriptions of HSAB
References
3 Chemical Reactivity
3.1. Stability of Organic Compounds and Complexes
3.2. Symbiosis
3.3. Intrinsic Strength
References
4 Displacement Reactions
4.1. General Mechanisms
4.2. Nucleophilic Reactivity
4.3. Formation and Cleavage of O-Alkyl Bond of Carboxylic Esters
4.4. Multicentered Reactions: Saville's Rules
4.5. Ambident Reactivity
References
5 Alkene Chemistry
5.1. Formation of Olefinic Linkages by Elimination Reactions. Elimination vs. Substitution
5.2. Addition to Double Bonds
5.3. Oxidation
5.4. Miscellaneous Reactions
References
6 Aromatic and Heterocyclic Chemistry
6.1. Exchange Reactions
6.2. Electrophilic Substitutions
6.3. Nucleophilic Substitutions
6.4. Ambident Behavior of Heterocyclic Compounds
6.5. Aromatic Claisen Rearrangements
6.6. Oxidative Coupling of Phenols
References
7 Reactivity of Carbonyl Compounds
7.1. The Carbonyl Group as a Hard Acceptor and a Hard Donor
7.2. The Carbonyl Oxygen as a Soft Acceptor
7.3. Reactions of α,β-Unsaturated Carbonyl Compounds
7.4. Aspects of Some Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
7.5. Some Carbonyl-Forming Processes
References
8 Organophosphorus Reactions
8.1. General Considerations
8.2. Trivalent Phosphorus Compounds as Nucleophiles
8.3. Nucleophilic Attack on the Phosphorus Center
References
9 Reactions of Organosulfur Compounds and Other Chalcogenides
9.1. Chemical Selectivity of Organic Chalcogenides
9.2. Divalent Sulfur Compounds as Soft Donors
9.3. Divalent Sulfur Compounds as Soft Acceptors
9.4.Chemistry of the Sulfinyl Group
9.5. Reactions of Higher Valent Sulfur Derivatives
References
10 Organoboron Chemistry
10.1. Stability of Organoboranes. Exchange Reactions
10.2. Hydroboration
10.3. Reactions of Arylboron Compounds
10.4. Some Aspects of Organoaluminum Reactions
References
11 Other Applications of the HSAB Principle
11.1. Solubility and Protonation
11.2. Carbenes and Nitrenes
11.3. Organic Chemistry of Group IV Elements
11.4. Reactions of Organohalides, Grignard and Related Reagents
11.5. Exceptions
References
Addendum
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140966