Hard and Soft Acids and Bases Principle in Organic Chemistry deals with various phenomena in organic chemistry that are directly related to or derived from the hard and soft acids and bases (HSAB) principle. Topics covered range from chemical reactivity to displacement reactions, along with various HSAB principle applications. This text consists of 11 chapters and begins with a historical overview of the HSAB concept, followed by a classification of hard and soft acids and bases and their theoretical descriptions. The reader is methodically introduced to the stability of organic compounds and complexes; displacement reactions of HSAB; and the chemistry of alkenes, aromatic, and heterocyclic compounds. The reactivity of organophosphorus and carbonyl compounds; organosulfur compounds and other chalcogenides; and organoboranes is also considered. The book concludes with an evaluation of other applications of the HSAB principle, paying particular attention to solubility and protonation; carbenes and nitrenes; the organic chemistry of group IV elements; and the reactions of organohalides, Grignard, and related agents. This book is intended for senior undergraduates or graduate chemistry majors, as well as organic chemists who are not familiar with the HSAB concept.