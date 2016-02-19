Happiness in Marriage - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080187310, 9781483156774

Happiness in Marriage

1st Edition

Authors: Margaret Sanger
eBook ISBN: 9781483156774
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 238
Description

Happiness in Marriage is a book written by a prominent birth control activist, women's rights advocate, sex educator, and nurse Margaret Sanger in response to the letters she received from women seeking aid in marriage problems. The book, intending to solve the different and usual problems found in marriage, discusses the first step and building life forces; the different stages - courtship, engagement, honeymoon, and settling down; sex-related questions and issues, including psychic impotence and frigidity; the avoidance of premature parenthood; and birth control in practice. The text is recommended for marriage and family counselors, as well as for sex therapists who have clients in need of advice and help. The book is written in a way that can be easily understood by lay people. Thus, the book will also come in handy for couples who wish to get married and be prepared for potential problems they might encounter in their married life, as well as to couples who are having problems with their marriage.

Table of Contents


Chapter

Introduction

I. The First Step

II. Building up Life Forces

III. Courtship for the Man

IV. Courtship for the Girl

V. Engaged

VI. The Honeymoon

VII. The Organs of Sex and Their Functions

VIII. The Drama of Love - The Prelude

IX. Sex Communion - The Fulfillment

X. The Rhythm of Sex

XI. Psychic Impotence and Frigidity

XII. Settling Down

XIII. Premature Parenthood and Why to Avoid it

XIV. Birth Control in Practice

XV. The Husband as Lover

About the Author

Margaret Sanger

