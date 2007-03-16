Hands-On ZigBee - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123708878, 9780080553146

Hands-On ZigBee

1st Edition

Implementing 802.15.4 with Microcontrollers

Authors: Fred Eady
eBook ISBN: 9780080553146
Paperback ISBN: 9780123708878
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 16th March 2007
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

  1. Speaking the Language
    2. You Are Dangerous and You’re Going to Hell
    3. Keep Running
    4. A Loot At the ZMD 900 MHz IEEE 802.15.4/ZigBee-Ready Radio
    5. Atmel Does IEEE 802.15.4 and ZigBee Too
    6. They Do Everything BIG in Texas
    7. Maxstream/Xbee
    8. Hopping Down the Bunny Trail
    9. Cirronet Adds Southern Flavor to IEEE 802.15.4 and ZigBee
    10. Silicon Laboratories
    11. Renesas
    12. Freescale
    13. Panasonic
    14. DLP Design
    15. Microchip
    16. Telegesis
    17. Cypress MicroSystems’s CapSense

Description

Since its recent introduction, the ZigBee protocol has created an enormous amount of buzz in venues from magazine covers to trade show floors to water coolers. Its promise of providing a simpler, cheaper, more power-efficient WPAN (Wireless Personal Area Network) alternative to WiFi and Bluetooth has opened up new data collection possibilities in application areas from industrial controls to medical devices to intruder alarms. Yet, despite this widespread interest, there is still little information available that goes beyond detailing the spec itself. Missing from the current ZigBee lexicon is practical, application-oriented guidance from an expert, specifically geared to aid engineers in implementing this new technology. Enter respected designer and popular columnist Fred Eady! With his new book, Hands-On ZigBee, he provides the only comprehensive how-to ZigBee guide available.

Key Features

  • The ONLY one-stop Zigbee resource available- from basics to sniffers to specs
  • 7 easy-to-assemble ZigBee projects allow the reader to follow along...hands-on!
  • Working hardware and software examples included in every chapter

Readership

Embedded System Developers, Designers, Programmers, Engineers and Hobbyists; Electrical, Computer and Network and Communications Engineers and Hobbyists; Network Technicians and IT Professionals. Students, Technicians and Scientists involved in data collection, Industrial and Mechanical Engineers, Engineering Managers

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080553146
Paperback ISBN:
9780123708878

Reviews

"I recommend this book to anyone doing 802.15.4 or ZigBee development. It is likely that Eady touches on the platform you are or will be using and it contrasts it well with everything else out there." --William Wong, Electronic Design, August 2007

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Fred Eady Author

As an engineering consultant, Fred Eady has implemented communications networks for the space program and designed hardware and firmware for the medical, retail and public utility industries. He currently writes a monthly embedded design column for a popular electronics enthusiast magazine. Fred also composes monthly articles for a popular robotics magazine. Fred has been dabbling in electronics for over 30 years. His embedded design expertise spans the spectrum and includes Intel’s 8748 and 8051 microcontrollers, the entire Microchip PIC microcontroller family and the Atmel AVR microcontrollers. Fred recently retired from his consulting work and is focused on writing magazine columns and embedded design books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Systems Engineer, EDTP Electronics, FL, USA

