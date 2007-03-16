Hands-On ZigBee
1st Edition
Implementing 802.15.4 with Microcontrollers
Table of Contents
- Speaking the Language
2. You Are Dangerous and You’re Going to Hell
3. Keep Running
4. A Loot At the ZMD 900 MHz IEEE 802.15.4/ZigBee-Ready Radio
5. Atmel Does IEEE 802.15.4 and ZigBee Too
6. They Do Everything BIG in Texas
7. Maxstream/Xbee
8. Hopping Down the Bunny Trail
9. Cirronet Adds Southern Flavor to IEEE 802.15.4 and ZigBee
10. Silicon Laboratories
11. Renesas
12. Freescale
13. Panasonic
14. DLP Design
15. Microchip
16. Telegesis
17. Cypress MicroSystems’s CapSense
Description
Since its recent introduction, the ZigBee protocol has created an enormous amount of buzz in venues from magazine covers to trade show floors to water coolers. Its promise of providing a simpler, cheaper, more power-efficient WPAN (Wireless Personal Area Network) alternative to WiFi and Bluetooth has opened up new data collection possibilities in application areas from industrial controls to medical devices to intruder alarms. Yet, despite this widespread interest, there is still little information available that goes beyond detailing the spec itself. Missing from the current ZigBee lexicon is practical, application-oriented guidance from an expert, specifically geared to aid engineers in implementing this new technology. Enter respected designer and popular columnist Fred Eady! With his new book, Hands-On ZigBee, he provides the only comprehensive how-to ZigBee guide available.
Key Features
- The ONLY one-stop Zigbee resource available- from basics to sniffers to specs
- 7 easy-to-assemble ZigBee projects allow the reader to follow along...hands-on!
- Working hardware and software examples included in every chapter
Readership
Embedded System Developers, Designers, Programmers, Engineers and Hobbyists; Electrical, Computer and Network and Communications Engineers and Hobbyists; Network Technicians and IT Professionals. Students, Technicians and Scientists involved in data collection, Industrial and Mechanical Engineers, Engineering Managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2007
- Published:
- 16th March 2007
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080553146
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123708878
Reviews
"I recommend this book to anyone doing 802.15.4 or ZigBee development. It is likely that Eady touches on the platform you are or will be using and it contrasts it well with everything else out there." --William Wong, Electronic Design, August 2007
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Fred Eady Author
As an engineering consultant, Fred Eady has implemented communications networks for the space program and designed hardware and firmware for the medical, retail and public utility industries. He currently writes a monthly embedded design column for a popular electronics enthusiast magazine. Fred also composes monthly articles for a popular robotics magazine. Fred has been dabbling in electronics for over 30 years. His embedded design expertise spans the spectrum and includes Intel’s 8748 and 8051 microcontrollers, the entire Microchip PIC microcontroller family and the Atmel AVR microcontrollers. Fred recently retired from his consulting work and is focused on writing magazine columns and embedded design books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Systems Engineer, EDTP Electronics, FL, USA