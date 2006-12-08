Handbooks in Operations Research and Management Science: Transportation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444513465, 9780080467436

Handbooks in Operations Research and Management Science: Transportation, Volume 14

1st Edition

Editors: Cynthia Barnhart Gilbert Laporte
eBook ISBN: 9780080467436
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444513465
Paperback ISBN: 9781493302291
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 8th December 2006
Page Count: 796
Table of Contents

Contents

Preface (Barnhart and Laporte)

Airline Transportation: Irregular Operations and Control (Ball, Barnhart, Nemhauser, and Odoni)

Public Transit (Desaulniers and Hickman)

Passenger Railway Optimization (Caprara, Kroon, Monaci, Peters, Toth)

Maritime Transportation (Christiansen, Fagerholt, Nygreen, and Ronen)

Dynamic Models for Freight Transportation (Powell, Bouzaiene-Ayari, and Simao)

Vehicle Routing (Cordeau, Laporte, Savelsbergh, and Vigo)

Transportation on Demand (Cordeau, Laporte, Potvin, and Savelsbergh)

Intermodal Transportation (Crainic and Kim)

Hazardous Materials Transportation (Erkut, Tjandra, and Verter)

Traffic Equilibrium (Marcotte and Patriksson)

ITS and Traffic Management (Papageorgiou, Ben-Akiva, Bottom, Bovy, Hoogendoorn, Hounsell, Kotsialos, and McDonald)

Index

Description

This book contains eleven chapters describing some of the most recent methodological operations research developments in transportation. It is structured around the main transportation modes, and each chapter is written by a group of well-recognized researchers. Because of the major impact of operations research methods in the field of air transportation over the past forty years, it is befitting to open the book with a chapter on airline operations management.

This book will prove useful to researchers, students, and practitioners in transportation and will stimulate further research in this rich and fascinating area.

Key Features

  • Volume 14 examines transport and its relationship with operations and management science
  • 11 chapters cover the most recent research developments in transportation
  • Focuses on main transportation modes-air travel, automobile, public transit, maritime transport, and more

Readership

Researchers, students and practitioners in transportation

About the Editors

Cynthia Barnhart Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA

Gilbert Laporte Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales de Montreal, Canada

