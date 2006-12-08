Handbooks in Operations Research and Management Science: Transportation, Volume 14
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface (Barnhart and Laporte)
Airline Transportation: Irregular Operations and Control (Ball, Barnhart, Nemhauser, and Odoni)
Public Transit (Desaulniers and Hickman)
Passenger Railway Optimization (Caprara, Kroon, Monaci, Peters, Toth)
Maritime Transportation (Christiansen, Fagerholt, Nygreen, and Ronen)
Dynamic Models for Freight Transportation (Powell, Bouzaiene-Ayari, and Simao)
Vehicle Routing (Cordeau, Laporte, Savelsbergh, and Vigo)
Transportation on Demand (Cordeau, Laporte, Potvin, and Savelsbergh)
Intermodal Transportation (Crainic and Kim)
Hazardous Materials Transportation (Erkut, Tjandra, and Verter)
Traffic Equilibrium (Marcotte and Patriksson)
ITS and Traffic Management (Papageorgiou, Ben-Akiva, Bottom, Bovy, Hoogendoorn, Hounsell, Kotsialos, and McDonald)
Description
This book contains eleven chapters describing some of the most recent methodological operations research developments in transportation. It is structured around the main transportation modes, and each chapter is written by a group of well-recognized researchers. Because of the major impact of operations research methods in the field of air transportation over the past forty years, it is befitting to open the book with a chapter on airline operations management.
This book will prove useful to researchers, students, and practitioners in transportation and will stimulate further research in this rich and fascinating area.
Key Features
- Volume 14 examines transport and its relationship with operations and management science
- 11 chapters cover the most recent research developments in transportation
- Focuses on main transportation modes-air travel, automobile, public transit, maritime transport, and more
Readership
Researchers, students and practitioners in transportation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 796
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2007
- Published:
- 8th December 2006
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080467436
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444513465
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493302291
About the Editors
Cynthia Barnhart Editor
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA
Gilbert Laporte Editor
Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales de Montreal, Canada