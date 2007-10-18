Handbooks in Operations Research and Management Science: Financial Engineering, Volume 15
1st Edition
Table of Contents
I. Introduction John Birge & Vadim Linetsky
Chapter 1. A Partial Introduction to Financial Asset Pricing Theory Robert Jarrow & Philip Protter
II. Derivative Securities: Models and Methods
Chapter 2. Jump-Diffusion Models Steven Kou
Chapter 3. Modeling Financial Security Returns Using Levy Processes Liuren Wu
Chapter 4. Pricing with Wishart Risk Factors Christian Gourieroux & Razvan Sufana
Chapter 5. Volatility Estimation Federico Bandi and Jeff Russell
Chapter 6. Spectral Methods in Derivatives Pricing Vadim Linetsky
Chapter 7. Variational Methods in Derivatives Pricing
Liming Feng, Pavlo Kovalov & Vadim Linetsky
Chapter 8. Discrete Path-Dependent Options Steven Kou
III. Interest Rate and Credit Risk Models and Derivatives
Chapter 9. Topics in Interest Rate Theory Tomas Bjork
Chapter 10. Calculating Portfolio Credit Risk Paul Glasserman
Chapter 11. Valuation of Basket Credit Derivatives in the Credit Migrations Environment Tomasz Bielecki, Stephane Crepey, Monique Jeanblanc & Marek Rutkowski
IV. Incomplete Markets
Chapter 12. Incomplete Markets Jeremy Staum
Chapter 13. Option Pricing: Real and Risk-Neutral Distributions George Constantinides, Jens Jackwerth & Stylianos Perrakis
Chapter 14. Total Risk Minimization Using Monte Carlo Simulations Thomas Coleman, Yuying Li & Maria-Cristina Patron
Chapter 15. Queuing-Theoretic Approaches to Financial Price Fluctuations
Erhan Bayraktar, Ulrich Horst & Ronnie Sircar
V. Risk Management
Chapter 16. Economic Credit Capital Allocation and Risk Contributions Helmut Mausser & Dan Rosen
Chapters 17. Liquidity Risk and Option Pricing Theory Robert Jarrow & Phillip Protter
Chapter 18. Financial Engineering: Applications in Insurance Phelim Boyle & Mary Hardy,
VI. Portfolio Optimization
Chapter 19. Dynamic Portfolio Choice and Risk Aversion
Costis Skiadas
Chapter 20. Optimization Methods in Portfolio Management John Birge
Chapter 21. Simulation Methods for Optimal Portfolios Jerome Detemple, Rene Garcia & Marcel Rindisbacher
Chapter 22. Duality Theory and Approximate Dynamic Programming for Pricing American Options and Portfolio Optimization Martin Haugh & Leonid Kogan
Chapter 23. Asset Allocation with Multivariate Non-Gaussian Returns Dilip Madan & Ju-Yi Yen
Chapter 24. Large Deviation Techniques and Financial Applications Phelim Boyle, Shui Feng & Weidong Tian
Description
The remarkable growth of financial markets over the past decades has been accompanied by an equally remarkable explosion in financial engineering, the interdisciplinary field focusing on applications of mathematical and statistical modeling and computational technology to problems in the financial services industry. The goals of financial engineering research are to develop empirically realistic stochastic models describing dynamics of financial risk variables, such as asset prices, foreign exchange rates, and interest rates, and to develop analytical, computational and statistical methods and tools to implement the models and employ them to design and evaluate financial products and processes to manage risk and to meet financial goals. This handbook describes the latest developments in this rapidly evolving field in the areas of modeling and pricing financial derivatives, building models of interest rates and credit risk, pricing and hedging in incomplete markets, risk management, and portfolio optimization. Leading researchers in each of these areas provide their perspective on the state of the art in terms of analysis, computation, and practical relevance. The authors describe essential results to date, fundamental methods and tools, as well as new views of the existing literature, opportunities, and challenges for future research.
Readership
Graduate students of finance, international business, and economics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1026
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 18th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080553252
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444517814
About the Editors
John Birge Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Robert R. McCormick School of Engineering, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, U.S.A.
Vadim Linetsky Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Industrial Engineering, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, U.S.A.