Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 57
1st Edition
Including Actinides
Table of Contents
1. Lanthanide Chelates as Luminescent Labels in Biomedical Analyses
Kazuko Matsumoto
2. Higher Borides
Takao Mori
3. Rare Earth–Transition Metal–Plumbides
Rainer Pöttgen
Description
Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths: Including Actinides, Volume 57 is a continuous series of books covering all aspects of rare earth science, including chemistry, life sciences, materials science and physics. The book's main emphasis is on rare earth elements [Sc, Y, and the lanthanides (La through Lu], but whenever relevant, information is also included on the closely related actinide elements.
Key Features
- Presents up-to-date overviews and new developments in the field of rare earths, covering both their physics and chemistry
- Contains Individual chapters that are comprehensive and broad, along with critical reviews
- Provides contributions from highly experienced, invited experts
Readership
Researchers working on rare earth materials, scientists and engineers in the rare earth industry, university libraries, research institutes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128211106
About the Editors
Pecharsky Vitalij
Vitalij Pecharsky works at Iowa State University, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iowa State University, USA
Jean-Claude Bunzli
Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland