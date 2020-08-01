Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128211106

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 57

1st Edition

Including Actinides

Editors: Pecharsky Vitalij Jean-Claude Bunzli
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128211106
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

1. Lanthanide Chelates as Luminescent Labels in Biomedical Analyses
Kazuko Matsumoto
2. Higher Borides
Takao Mori
3. Rare Earth–Transition Metal–Plumbides
Rainer Pöttgen

Description

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths: Including Actinides, Volume 57 is a continuous series of books covering all aspects of rare earth science, including chemistry, life sciences, materials science and physics. The book's main emphasis is on rare earth elements [Sc, Y, and the lanthanides (La through Lu], but whenever relevant, information is also included on the closely related actinide elements.

Key Features

  • Presents up-to-date overviews and new developments in the field of rare earths, covering both their physics and chemistry
  • Contains Individual chapters that are comprehensive and broad, along with critical reviews
  • Provides contributions from highly experienced, invited experts

Readership

Researchers working on rare earth materials, scientists and engineers in the rare earth industry, university libraries, research institutes

About the Editors

Pecharsky Vitalij

Vitalij Pecharsky works at Iowa State University, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Iowa State University, USA

Jean-Claude Bunzli

Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.

Affiliations and Expertise

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland

