Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 57
1st Edition
Including Actinides
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Lanthanide Chelates as Luminescent Labels in Biomedical Analyses
Kazuko Matsumoto
2. Higher Borides
Takao Mori
3. Rare Earth–Transition Metal–Plumbides
Rainer Pöttgen
Description
Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths: Including Actinides, Volume 57, is a continuous series of books covering all aspects of rare earth science, including chemistry, life sciences, materials science and physics. The book's main emphasis is on rare earth elements [Sc, Y, and the lanthanides (La through Lu], but whenever relevant, information is also included on the closely related actinide elements.
Key Features
- Presents up-to-date overviews and new developments in the field of rare earths, covering both their physics and chemistry
- Contains Individual chapters that are comprehensive and broad, along with critical reviews
- Provides contributions from highly experienced, invited experts
Readership
Researchers working on rare earth materials; scientists and engineers in the rare earth industry; university libraries, research institutes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128211106
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.