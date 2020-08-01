COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128211106

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 57

1st Edition

Including Actinides

Hardcover ISBN: 9780128211106
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

1. Lanthanide Chelates as Luminescent Labels in Biomedical Analyses
Kazuko Matsumoto
2. Higher Borides
Takao Mori
3. Rare Earth–Transition Metal–Plumbides
Rainer Pöttgen

Description

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths: Including Actinides, Volume 57, is a continuous series of books covering all aspects of rare earth science, including chemistry, life sciences, materials science and physics. The book's main emphasis is on rare earth elements [Sc, Y, and the lanthanides (La through Lu], but whenever relevant, information is also included on the closely related actinide elements.

Key Features

  • Presents up-to-date overviews and new developments in the field of rare earths, covering both their physics and chemistry
  • Contains Individual chapters that are comprehensive and broad, along with critical reviews
  • Provides contributions from highly experienced, invited experts

Readership

Researchers working on rare earth materials; scientists and engineers in the rare earth industry; university libraries, research institutes

