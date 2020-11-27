Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 58
1st Edition
Including Actinides
Table of Contents
1. Forensic applications of rare earth materials
William James Gee
2. Rare earths, the seventeen-position nob
Paul Canfield
Description
Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths: Including Actinides, Volume 58, the latest release in this continuous series that covers all aspects of rare earth science, including chemistry, life sciences, materials science and physics, presents interesting chapters on Forensic applications of rare earth materials, and Rare earths, the seventeen-position nob.
Key Features
- Presents up-to-date overviews and new developments in the field of rare earths, covering both their physics and chemistry
- Contains individual chapters that are comprehensive and broad, along with critical reviews
- Provides contributions from highly experienced, invited experts
Readership
Researchers working on rare earth materials, scientists and engineers in the rare earth industry, university libraries, research institutes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2020
- Published:
- 27th November 2020
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128211120
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Vitalij Pecharsky
Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA
Jean-Claude Bunzli
Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland
