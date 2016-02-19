Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444887436, 9780080934105

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 14

1st Edition

Series Editors: Karl A. Gschneidner L. Eyring
eBook ISBN: 9780080934105
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444887436
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 24th July 1991
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
40400.00
34340.00
569.09
483.73
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. Contents of volumes 1-13. 93. Intermultiplet transitions using neutron spectroscopy (R. Osborn, S.W. Lovesey, A.D. Taylor and E. Balcar). 94. NMR in intermetallic compounds (E. Dormann). 95. Light scattering in intermetallic compounds (E. Zirngiebl and G. Güntherodt). 96. The electron-phonon interaction in intermetallic compounds (P. Thalmeier and B. Lüthi). 97. Heavy fermions (N. Grewe and F. Steglich). Subject index.

Description

This volume differs somewhat from the previous volumes in the series in that there is a strong emphasis on the physical aspects and not so much on the chemical aspects of intermetallic compounds. Two of the chapters are concerned with relatively new experimental methods of studying rare earth metallic phases - high energy neutron spectroscopy and light scattering. In these chapters the authors explain the new kinds of information one obtains from these techniques and how this complements the knowledge previously gleaned from the more common measurements - such as NMR, heat capacities, magnetic susceptibility, transport and elastic properties. One of the remaining three chapters deals with NMR studies of rare earth intermetallics and the final two chapters are concerned, not so much with a particular experimental technique, but with physical phenomena that occur in these compounds: the electron-phonon interaction and heavy fermion behavior.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1991
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080934105
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444887436

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Karl A. Gschneidner Series Editor

Gschneidner has published over 485 journal articles and chapters in books and edited or written 40 books on the chemistry, materials science, and physics or rare earth materials. He was the founder of the Rare-earth Information Center and served as its Director for 30 years.

Affiliations and Expertise

Iowa State University, Ames, USA

L. Eyring Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.