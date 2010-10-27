Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 41
1st Edition
Description
This continuing authoritative series deals with the chemistry, materials science, physics and technology of the rare earth elements in an integrated manner. Each chapter is a comprehensive, up-to-date, critical review of a particular segment of the field. The work offers the researcher and graduate student a complete and thorough coverage of this fascinating field.
Key Features
- Authoritative
- Comprehensive
- Up-to-date
- Critical
Readership
Researchers working on rare earth materials, Rare earth industry, University libraries, Research institutions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2011
- Published:
- 27th October 2010
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444535917
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444535900
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Karl A. Gschneidner Serial Editor
Gschneidner has published over 485 journal articles and chapters in books and edited or written 40 books on the chemistry, materials science, and physics or rare earth materials. He was the founder of the Rare-earth Information Center and served as its Director for 30 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iowa State University, Ames, USA
Jean-Claude Bunzli Serial Editor
Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland
Vitalij Pecharsky Serial Editor
Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA