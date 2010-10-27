Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444535900, 9780444535917

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 41

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Karl A. Gschneidner Jean-Claude Bunzli Vitalij Pecharsky
eBook ISBN: 9780444535917
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444535900
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 27th October 2010
Page Count: 560
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
250.00
212.50
32200.00
27370.00
360.00
306.00
370.91
315.27
275.00
233.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
32200.00
27370.00
350.00
297.50
210.00
178.50
265.00
225.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This continuing authoritative series deals with the chemistry, materials science, physics and technology of the rare earth elements in an integrated manner. Each chapter is a comprehensive, up-to-date, critical review of a particular segment of the field. The work offers the researcher and graduate student a complete and thorough coverage of this fascinating field.

Key Features

  • Authoritative
  • Comprehensive
  • Up-to-date
  • Critical

Readership

Researchers working on rare earth materials, Rare earth industry, University libraries, Research institutions

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2011
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444535917
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444535900

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Karl A. Gschneidner Serial Editor

Gschneidner has published over 485 journal articles and chapters in books and edited or written 40 books on the chemistry, materials science, and physics or rare earth materials. He was the founder of the Rare-earth Information Center and served as its Director for 30 years.

Affiliations and Expertise

Iowa State University, Ames, USA

Jean-Claude Bunzli Serial Editor

Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.

Affiliations and Expertise

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland

Vitalij Pecharsky Serial Editor

Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.