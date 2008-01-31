Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444521439, 9780080557625

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 38

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Karl A. Gschneidner Jean-Claude Bunzli Vitalij Pecharsky
eBook ISBN: 9780080557625
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444521439
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 31st January 2008
Page Count: 500
Table of Contents

Preface Contents Contents of Volumes 1-37 Index of Contents of Volumes 1-38

  1. Lanthanide Higher Oxides: The Contributions of LeRoy Eyring (Zhenchuan Kang)
  2. Rare Earth–Transition Metal-Plumbides (R. Poettgen and U.C. Rodewald)
  3. Higher Borides (T. Mori)
  4. Rare Earth Nickel Boro-Carbides (K.-H. Mueller, M. Schneider, G. Fuchs and S.L. Drechsler)
  5. Polyoxometallates (M.T. Pope) Author Index Subject Index

Description

This continuing authoritative series deals with the chemistry, materials science, physics and technology of the rare earth elements. Volume 38 of the Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earth incorporates a recapitulation of the scientific achievements and contributions made by the late Professor LeRoy Eyring (1919-2005) to the science of the lanthanide oxides in which the lanthanide element has a valence equal to or greater than three.

Details

About the Series Volume Editors

Karl A. Gschneidner Series Volume Editor

Gschneidner has published over 485 journal articles and chapters in books and edited or written 40 books on the chemistry, materials science, and physics or rare earth materials. He was the founder of the Rare-earth Information Center and served as its Director for 30 years.

Affiliations and Expertise

Iowa State University, Ames, USA

Jean-Claude Bunzli Series Volume Editor

Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.

Affiliations and Expertise

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland

Vitalij Pecharsky Series Volume Editor

Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA

