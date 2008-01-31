Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 38
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface Contents Contents of Volumes 1-37 Index of Contents of Volumes 1-38
- Lanthanide Higher Oxides: The Contributions of LeRoy Eyring (Zhenchuan Kang)
- Rare Earth–Transition Metal-Plumbides (R. Poettgen and U.C. Rodewald)
- Higher Borides (T. Mori)
- Rare Earth Nickel Boro-Carbides (K.-H. Mueller, M. Schneider, G. Fuchs and S.L. Drechsler)
- Polyoxometallates (M.T. Pope) Author Index Subject Index
Description
This continuing authoritative series deals with the chemistry, materials science, physics and technology of the rare earth elements. Volume 38 of the Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earth incorporates a recapitulation of the scientific achievements and contributions made by the late Professor LeRoy Eyring (1919-2005) to the science of the lanthanide oxides in which the lanthanide element has a valence equal to or greater than three.
Key Features
· Authoritative · Comprehensive · Up-to-date · Critical
Readership
Researchers working on rare earth materials, Rare earth industry, University libraries, Research institutions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2008
- Published:
- 31st January 2008
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557625
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444521439
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Karl A. Gschneidner Series Volume Editor
Gschneidner has published over 485 journal articles and chapters in books and edited or written 40 books on the chemistry, materials science, and physics or rare earth materials. He was the founder of the Rare-earth Information Center and served as its Director for 30 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iowa State University, Ames, USA
Jean-Claude Bunzli Series Volume Editor
Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland
Vitalij Pecharsky Series Volume Editor
Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA