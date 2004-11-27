Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 34
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Rare earth-transition metal-indides (Ya. Kalychak, V. Zaremba, R. Poettgen, M. Lukachuk, and R.-D. Hoffmann)
- Unconventional superconductivity and magnetism in lanthanide and actinide intermetallic compounds (P. Thalmeier and G. Zwicknagl)
- Circularly polarized luminescence spectroscopy from lanthanide systems (J.P. Riehl and G. Muller)
- Lanthanide-containing coordination polymers (O. Guillou and C. Daiguebonne)
- Cutting DNA and RNA (M. Komiyama)
Description
This volume of the Handbook adds five new chapters to the science of rare earths. Two of the chapters deal with intermetallic compounds. An overview of ternary systems containing rare earths, transition metals and indium – Chapter 218 – opens the volume. It is followed by Chapter 219 sorting out relationships between superconductivity and magnetism. The next two chapters are dedicated to complex compounds of rare earths: Chapter 220 describes structural studies using circularly polarized luminescence spectroscopy of lanthanide systems, while Chapter 221 examines rare-earth metal-organic frameworks, also known as coordination polymers. The final Chapter 222 deals with the catalytic activity of rare earths in site-selective hydrolysis of DNA and RNA.
Readership
Researchers and (postgraduate) students in the field of physics and/or chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2005
- Published:
- 27th November 2004
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457147
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444515872
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Karl A. Gschneidner Series Volume Editor
Gschneidner has published over 485 journal articles and chapters in books and edited or written 40 books on the chemistry, materials science, and physics or rare earth materials. He was the founder of the Rare-earth Information Center and served as its Director for 30 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iowa State University, Ames, USA
Jean-Claude Bunzli Series Volume Editor
Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland
Vitalij Pecharsky Series Volume Editor
Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA