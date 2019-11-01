Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444642998

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 56

1st Edition

Including Actinides

Editors: Jean-Claude Bunzli Vitalij Pecharsky
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444642998
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

1. Lanthanide Molecules for Spin-based Quantum Technologies
Guillem Aromi
2. Modelling intramolecular energy transfer in lanthanide chelates: a critical review and recent advances
Oscar Loureiro Malta
3. Superconducting uranium-based materials
Eteri Svanidze

Description

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths: Including Actinides, Volume 56, is a continuous series of books covering all aspects of rare earth science, including chemistry, life sciences, materials science and physics. The book's main emphasis is on rare earth elements [Sc, Y, and the lanthanides (La through Lu], but whenever relevant, information is also included on the closely related actinide elements. Individual chapters in this release include Lanthanide Molecules for Spin-based Quantum Technologies, Modeling Intramolecular Energy Transfer in Lanthanide Chelates: A Critical Review and Recent Advances, and Superconducting Uranium-Based Materials.

Key Features

  • Presents up-to-date overviews and new developments in the field of rare earths, covering both their physics and chemistry
  • Contains Individual chapters that are comprehensive and broad, along with critical reviews
  • Provides contributions from highly experienced, invited experts

Readership

Researchers working on rare earth materials, scientists and engineers in the rare earth industry, university libraries, research institutes

About the Editors

Jean-Claude Bunzli Editor

Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.

Affiliations and Expertise

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland

Vitalij Pecharsky Editor

Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA

