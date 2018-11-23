Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 54
1st Edition
Including Actinides
Table of Contents
1. Reactivity of Actinide Imido Complexes
Caleb J. Tatebe, Kristen E. Gettys and Suzanne C. Bart
2. Structural and Physical Properties of Remeika Phases
Roman Gumeniuk
3. Rare Earth Separations: Kinetics and Mechanistic Theories
Gabriela A. Picayo and Mark P. Jensen
Description
Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths: Including Actinides, Volume 54, is a continuous series of books covering all aspects of rare earth science, including chemistry, life sciences, materials science and physics. The book's main emphasis is on rare earth elements [Sc, Y, and the lanthanides (La through Lu], but whenever relevant, information is also included on the closely related actinide elements. Individual chapters are comprehensive, broad, up-to-date, critical reviews written by highly experienced, invited experts. The series, which was started in 1978 by Professor Karl A. Gschneidner Jr., combines, and integrates, both the fundamentals and applications of these elements.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 239
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2018
- Published:
- 23rd November 2018
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444641601
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444641595
About the Series Volume Editors
Jean-Claude Bunzli Series Volume Editor
Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland
Vitalij Pecharsky Series Volume Editor
Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA