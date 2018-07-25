Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 53

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths: Including Actinides, Volume 53, is a continuous series covering all aspects of rare earth science, including chemistry, life sciences, materials science and physics. The book focuses on rare earth elements [Sc, Y, and the lanthanides (La through Lu], but when relevant, information is included on the related actinide elements. Individual chapters are comprehensive, up-to-date, critical reviews written by highly experienced, invited experts, with this release including chapters on a Comparison of the Electronic Properties of Lanthanides with Formally Isoelectronic Actinides, Redox catalysis with redox-inactive rare-earth ions in artificial photosynthesis, and more.

The series, which was started in 1978 by Professor Karl A. Gschneidner Jr., combines, and integrates, both the fundamentals and applications of these elements with two published volumes each year.