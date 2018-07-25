Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 53
1st Edition
Including Actinides
Dedication to Karl Gschneidner Jr.
R. William McCallum
- Comparison of the Electronic Properties of f 7, f 8, and f 9 Lanthanides With Formally Isoelectronic Actinides
- Nonradiative Deactivation of Lanthanoid Luminescence by Multiphonon Relaxation in Molecular Complexes
- Crystal Structure and Chemical Bonding in Gallides of Rare-Earth Metals
- Structural, Electronic, and Physical Properties of Solid-State Rare Earth Boride Carbides
Matthew L. Marsh, Frankie D. White, Shane S. Galley and Thomas E. Albrecht-Schmitt
Elisabeth Kreidt, Christian Kruck and Michael Seitz
Anatolii Fedorchuk and Yuri Grin
Volodymyr Babizhetskyy, Josef Bauer, Régis Gautier, Kurt Hiebl, Arndt Simon and Jean-François Halet
Description
Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths: Including Actinides, Volume 53, is a continuous series covering all aspects of rare earth science, including chemistry, life sciences, materials science and physics. The book focuses on rare earth elements [Sc, Y, and the lanthanides (La through Lu], but when relevant, information is included on the related actinide elements. Individual chapters are comprehensive, up-to-date, critical reviews written by highly experienced, invited experts, with this release including chapters on a Comparison of the Electronic Properties of Lanthanides with Formally Isoelectronic Actinides, Redox catalysis with redox-inactive rare-earth ions in artificial photosynthesis, and more.
The series, which was started in 1978 by Professor Karl A. Gschneidner Jr., combines, and integrates, both the fundamentals and applications of these elements with two published volumes each year.
- Presents up-to-date overviews and new developments in the field of rare earths, covering both their physics and chemistry
- Contains Individual chapters that are comprehensive and broad, with critical reviews
- Provides contributions from highly experienced, invited experts
No. of pages: 369
- 369
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2018
- Published:
- 25th July 2018
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444641588
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444641571
Jean-Claude Bunzli Serial Editor
Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland
Vitalij Pecharsky Serial Editor
Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.
Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA