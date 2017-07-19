Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 51

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths: Including Actinides, Volume 51, is a continuous series of books covering all aspects of rare earth science, including chemistry, life sciences, materials science and physics. This latest release includes chapters on the Effect of Pressure on the Interplay Between Orbital and Magnetic Ordering, Kondo Effect, Valence Fluctuation, and Superconductivity in Rare-Earth Compounds and a section on Rare-Earth: Doped Waveguide Amplifiers and Lasers. The book's main emphasis is on rare earth elements [Sc, Y, and the lanthanides (La through Lu], but whenever relevant, information is also included on the closely related actinide elements.

Individual chapters in the ongoing series consist of comprehensive, broad, up-to-date, critical reviews written by highly experienced, invited experts. The series, which was started in 1978 by Professor Karl A. Gschneidner Jr., combines, and integrates, both the fundamentals and applications of these elements with two published volumes each year.