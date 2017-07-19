Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444638786, 9780444638755

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 51

1st Edition

Including Actinides

Serial Editors: Jean-Claude Bunzli Vitalij Pecharsky
eBook ISBN: 9780444638755
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444638786
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 19th July 2017
Page Count: 348
Table of Contents

1. Effect of Pressure on the Interplay Between Orbital and Magnetic Ordering, Kondo Effect, Valence Fluctuation, and Superconductivity in Rare-Earth Compounds

Yoshiya Uwatoko, Hiroki Takahashi and Gendo Oomi

2. Rare-Earth-Doped Waveguide Amplifiers and Lasers

Markus Pollnau

3. Lanthanide Macrocyclic Complexes: Structure, Thermodynamics, Kinetics, and Applications

C. Allen Chang

Description

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths: Including Actinides, Volume 51, is a continuous series of books covering all aspects of rare earth science, including chemistry, life sciences, materials science and physics. This latest release includes chapters on the Effect of Pressure on the Interplay Between Orbital and Magnetic Ordering, Kondo Effect, Valence Fluctuation, and Superconductivity in Rare-Earth Compounds and a section on Rare-Earth: Doped Waveguide Amplifiers and Lasers. The book's main emphasis is on rare earth elements [Sc, Y, and the lanthanides (La through Lu], but whenever relevant, information is also included on the closely related actinide elements.

Individual chapters in the ongoing series consist of comprehensive, broad, up-to-date, critical reviews written by highly experienced, invited experts. The series, which was started in 1978 by Professor Karl A. Gschneidner Jr., combines, and integrates, both the fundamentals and applications of these elements with two published volumes each year.

Key Features

  • Presents up-to-date overviews and new developments in the field of rare earths, covering both their physics and chemistry
  • Contains Individual chapters that are comprehensive and broad, with critical reviews
  • Provides contributions from highly experienced, invited experts

Readership

Researchers working on rare earth materials, scientists and engineers in the rare earth industry, university libraries, research institutes

Details

No. of pages:
348
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2017
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444638755
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444638786

About the Serial Editors

Jean-Claude Bunzli Serial Editor

Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.

Affiliations and Expertise

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland

Vitalij Pecharsky Serial Editor

Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA

