Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 52

1st Edition

Including Actinides

Series Editors: Jean-Claude Bunzli Vitalij Pecharsky
Table of Contents

1. Alloy Systems and Compounds Containing Rare Earth Metals and Carbon
Volodymyr Babizhetskyy, Bogdan Kotur, Volodymyr Levytskyy and Herwig Michor

Description

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths: Including Actinides, Volume 52, is a continuous series of books covering all aspects of rare earth science, including chemistry, life sciences, materials science and physics. The book's main emphasis is on rare earth elements [Sc, Y, and the lanthanides (La through Lu], but whenever relevant, information is also included on the closely related actinide elements. Individual chapters are comprehensive, broad, up-to-date, critical reviews written by highly experienced, invited experts.

The series, which was started in 1978 by Professor Karl A. Gschneidner Jr., combines, and integrates, both the fundamentals and applications of these elements with two published volumes each year.

Key Features

  • Presents up-to-date overviews and new developments in the field of rare earths, covering both their physics and chemistry
  • Contains Individual chapters that are comprehensive and broad, with critical reviews
  • Provides contributions from highly experienced, invited experts

Readership

Researchers working on rare earth materials, scientists and engineers in the rare earth industry, university libraries, research institutes

About the Series Editors

Jean-Claude Bunzli Series Editor

Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.

Affiliations and Expertise

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland

Vitalij Pecharsky Series Editor

Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA

