Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 50
1st Edition
Including Actinides
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 282: Systematics
- Chapter 283: The Rare Earths as Critical Materials
- Chapter 284: Theory of Rare-Earth Electronic Structure and Spectroscopy
- Chapter 285: Ab Initio Calculations on Excited States of Lanthanide Containing Materials
- Chapter 286: Magnetic Bistability in Lanthanide-Based Molecular Systems: The Role of Anisotropy and Exchange Interactions
- Chapter 287: Lanthanide Luminescence: From a Mystery to Rationalization, Understanding, and Applications
- Chapter 288: Thermoelectric Properties of Zintl Antimonides
- Chapter 289: Ceria-Based Materials in Catalysis: Historical Perspective and Future Trends
- Chapter 290: Lanthanide Metal–Organic Frameworks for Luminescent Applications
- Chapter 291: Rare Earth Coordination Chemistry in Action: Exploring the Optical and Magnetic Properties of the Lanthanides in Bioscience While Challenging Current Theories
- Chapter 292: Lanthanide Nanoparticles: Promising CandidateS for Magnetic Resonance Imaging Contrast Enhancement
- Chapter 293: Expanding the + 2 Oxidation State of the Rare-Earth Metals, Uranium, and Thorium in Molecular Complexes
- Chapter 294: Coordination Chemistry in Rare Earth Containing Ionic Liquids
- Contents of Volumes 1–49
- Index of Contents of Volumes 1–50
- Chapter 282: Systematics
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Systematics
- 3 4f Hybridization
- 4 Epilogue
- Chapter 283: The Rare Earths as Critical Materials
- Abstract
- 1 What is a Critical Material?
- 2 Resources, Supply Chains, and Life Cycles
- 3 Barriers to Rare-Earth Production
- 4 Research Efforts and Needs
- 5 Summary and Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 284: Theory of Rare-Earth Electronic Structure and Spectroscopy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Energy Levels
- 3 Transition Intensities
- 4 The Superposition Model
- 5 Ab Initio Calculations
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 285: Ab Initio Calculations on Excited States of Lanthanide Containing Materials
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Ab Initio Methods vs Empirical Models
- 3 Wave Function Theory Methods
- 4 DFT Methods
- 5 Reducing the Gap with Experiments
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 286: Magnetic Bistability in Lanthanide-Based Molecular Systems: The Role of Anisotropy and Exchange Interactions
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Magnetic Anisotropy in Low Symmetry Coordination Environments
- 3 Exchange Interactions in Lanthanide-Based Molecular Materials
- 4 Conclusion and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 287: Lanthanide Luminescence: From a Mystery to Rationalization, Understanding, and Applications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Early Applications and the Discovery of Rare-Earth Elements
- 3 Understanding Rare-Earth Optical Spectra
- 4 Luminescence Sensitization and Its Modeling
- 5 A Firework of Applications
- 6 What Is Next?
- Chapter 288: Thermoelectric Properties of Zintl Antimonides
- Abstract
- 1 Background
- 2 Zintl Phases
- 3 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 289: Ceria-Based Materials in Catalysis: Historical Perspective and Future Trends
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Structural Properties of Cerium Dioxide
- 3 Auto-Exhaust Catalysts
- 4 Role of Ceria–Metal Interface in Catalysis
- 5 Shape and Face Matter
- 6 Ceria in Energy Applications and Technologies
- 7 Conclusive Remarks
- Chapter 290: Lanthanide Metal-Organic Frameworks for Luminescent Applications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Status and Advantages of Lanthanide MOFs
- 3 Lanthanide MOFs for Luminescent Sensing
- 4 Lanthanide MOFs for White-Light-Emitting Devices
- 5 Biomedical Applications of Lanthanide MOFs
- 6 Conclusion and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 291: Rare Earth Coordination Chemistry in Action: Exploring the Optical and Magnetic Properties of the Lanthanides in Bioscience While Challenging Current Theories
- Abstract
- 1 Background: A Personal Historical Perspective
- 2 Critical Assessment of the Theoretical Background
- 3 Lanthanide Emission in Action
- 4 Lanthanide Shift and Relaxation Probes
- Chapter 292: Lanthanide Nanoparticles: Promising Candidates for Magnetic Resonance Imaging Contrast Enhancement
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Gd-Based NPs for T1-Weighted MRI Contrast Enhancement
- 3 Ln NPs for T2-Weighted MRI Contrast Enhancement
- 4 Ln NPs for Multimode Imaging
- 5 Perspective
- Chapter 293: Expanding the + 2 Oxidation State of the Rare-Earth Metals, Uranium, and Thorium in Molecular Complexes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Background
- 3 Reduction of Dinitrogen
- 4 La2 + and Ce2 + Complexes
- 5 An Y2+ Complex
- 6 Ho2 + and Er2 + Complexes
- 7 Pr2 +, Gd2 +, Tb2 +, and Lu2 + Complexes
- 8 UV–Visible Spectra and DFT Analysis of Y2+, Pr2 +, Gd2 +, Tb2 +, Ho2 +, Er2 +, and Lu2 + in (Cp′3Ln)1− Complexes
- 9 A Surprise With Dy2 + and Nd2 + in (Cp′3Ln)1− Complexes
- 10 Magnetic Properties of the New Ln2 + Ions in (Cp′3Ln)1− Complexes
- 11 U2+ Complexes
- 12 Th2 + Complexes
- 13 Reactivity of Complexes of the New Ln2 + and An2 + Ions
- 14 Bimetallic Rare-Earth Metal Complexes With the New Ln2 + Ions
- 15 Earlier Literature Regarding the New Ions
- 16 Summary and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 294: Coordination Chemistry in Rare Earth Containing Ionic Liquids
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Description
Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths: Including Actinides is a continuous series of books covering all aspects of rare earth science, including chemistry, life sciences, materials science, and physics. The book's main emphasis is on rare earth elements [Sc, Y, and the lanthanides (La through Lu], but whenever relevant, information is also included on the closely related actinide elements.
Individual chapters are comprehensive, broad, up-to-date, critical reviews written by highly experienced, invited experts. The series, which was started in 1978 by Professor Karl A. Gschneidner Jr., combines, and integrates, both the fundamentals and applications of these elements with two published volumes each year.
Key Features
- Presents up-to-date overviews and new developments in the field of rare earths, covering both their physics and chemistry
- Contains Individual chapters that are comprehensive and broad, with critical reviews
- Provides contributions from highly experienced, invited experts
Readership
Researchers working on rare earth materials, scientists and engineers in the rare earth industry, university libraries, research institutes
Details
No. of pages: 480
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2016
- Published:
- 3rd November 2016
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444638526
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444638519
About the Series Volume Editors
Jean-Claude Bunzli Series Volume Editor
Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland
Vitalij Pecharsky Series Volume Editor
Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA