Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 48

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths is a continuous series of books covering all aspects of rare earth science, including chemistry, life sciences, materials science, and physics.

The main emphasis of the handbook is on rare earth elements [Sc, Y and the lanthanides (La through Lu)], but whenever relevant, information is also included on the closely related actinide elements.

The individual chapters are comprehensive, broad, up-to-date, critical reviews written by highly experienced invited experts. The series, which was started in 1978 by Professor Karl A. Gschneidner Jr., combines and integrates both the fundamentals and applications of these elements, now publishing two volumes a year.