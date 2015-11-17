Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444634832, 9780444634849

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 48

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Jean-Claude Bunzli Vitalij Pecharsky
eBook ISBN: 9780444634849
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444634832
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 17th November 2015
Page Count: 420
Table of Contents

  • Preface
    • Chapter 274: Persistent Phosphors
    • Chapter 275: Quaternary R2X3PbXZX2 (X = S, Se; Z = Si, Ge, Sn) Chalcogenides
    • Chapter 276: Hybrid Materials of the f-Elements Part II: The Uranyl Cation
    • Chapter 277: Progress in the Separation Processes for Rare Earth Resources
  • Contents of Volumes 1–47
  • Index of Contents of Volumes 1–48
  • Chapter 274: Persistent Phosphors
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 History of Persistent Luminescence
    • 3 Terminology and Publication Analysis
    • 4 Experimental Methods
    • 5 Measuring Afterglow Intensities
    • 6 Observation by the Human Eye
    • 7 Persistent Phosphors: Materials
    • 8 TL and Afterglow Curves
    • 9 Applications
    • 10 Persistent Luminescence for In Vivo Imaging
    • 11 Outlook
  • Chapter 275: Quaternary R2X3PbXZX2 (X = S, Se; Z = Si, Ge, Sn) Chalcogenides
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Synthesis Conditions
    • 3 Ternary Compounds in the PbZX (X = S, Se; Z = Si, Ge, Sn) Systems
    • 4 Quaternary R2X3PbXZX2 (X = S, Se; Z = Si, Ge, Sn) Systems
    • 5 Magnetic Properties of Quaternary Compounds in the R2X3PbXZX2 (X = S, Se; Z = Si, Ge, Sn) Systems
    • 6 Conclusions and Outlook
  • Chapter 276: Hybrid Materials of the f-Elements Part II: The Uranyl Cation
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Uranyl Crystal Chemistry
    • 3 Inorganic Uranyl Phases
    • 4 Introduction to Hybrid Materials and Coordination Polymers
    • 5 Common Ligands Arranged by Functional Group
    • 6 Chelating Ligands
    • 7 Uranyl Hybrid Materials Containing Ancillary Organic Species
    • 8 Heterometallic Uranyl Hybrid Materials
    • 9 A Hybrid Approach to Uranyl-Containing Coordination Polymer Syntheses
    • 10 Combining Direct Coordination and Supramolecular Chemistry
    • 11 Introducing Control: Restricting Uranyl Speciation in Aqueous Media
    • 12 Expanding the Supramolecular Strategy: Accessing the “yl” Oxygens
    • 13 Concluding Remarks
    • Chapter 277: Progress in the Separation Processes for Rare Earth Resources
      • Abstract
      • 1 Introduction
      • 2 Progress in the Fundamental Research on Rare Earth Separation
      • 3 Progress in Rare Earth Separation Processes
      • 4 Preparation of High-purity Rare Earths and the Associated Element Thorium
      • 5 Preparation of High-purity Rare Earth Metals
      • 6 Summary and Perspective

    • Description

    Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths is a continuous series of books covering all aspects of rare earth science, including chemistry, life sciences, materials science, and physics.

    The main emphasis of the handbook is on rare earth elements [Sc, Y and the lanthanides (La through Lu)], but whenever relevant, information is also included on the closely related actinide elements.

    The individual chapters are comprehensive, broad, up-to-date, critical reviews written by highly experienced invited experts. The series, which was started in 1978 by Professor Karl A. Gschneidner Jr., combines and integrates both the fundamentals and applications of these elements, now publishing two volumes a year.

    Key Features

    • Individual chapters are comprehensive, broad, critical reviews on the topic of rare earths
    • Contributions are written by highly experienced, invited experts
    • Up-to-date overviews of developments in the field
    • Includes update on many of the closely related actinide elements

    Readership

    Researchers working on rare earth materials, scientists and engineers in the rare earth industry, university libraries, research institutes

    About the Series Volume Editors

    Jean-Claude Bunzli Series Volume Editor

    Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland

    Vitalij Pecharsky Series Volume Editor

    Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA

