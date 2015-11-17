Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 48
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter 274: Persistent Phosphors
- Chapter 275: Quaternary R2X3PbXZX2 (X = S, Se; Z = Si, Ge, Sn) Chalcogenides
- Chapter 276: Hybrid Materials of the f-Elements Part II: The Uranyl Cation
- Chapter 277: Progress in the Separation Processes for Rare Earth Resources
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 History of Persistent Luminescence
- 3 Terminology and Publication Analysis
- 4 Experimental Methods
- 5 Measuring Afterglow Intensities
- 6 Observation by the Human Eye
- 7 Persistent Phosphors: Materials
- 8 TL and Afterglow Curves
- 9 Applications
- 10 Persistent Luminescence for In Vivo Imaging
- 11 Outlook
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Synthesis Conditions
- 3 Ternary Compounds in the PbZX (X = S, Se; Z = Si, Ge, Sn) Systems
- 4 Quaternary R2X3PbXZX2 (X = S, Se; Z = Si, Ge, Sn) Systems
- 5 Magnetic Properties of Quaternary Compounds in the R2X3PbXZX2 (X = S, Se; Z = Si, Ge, Sn) Systems
- 6 Conclusions and Outlook
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Uranyl Crystal Chemistry
- 3 Inorganic Uranyl Phases
- 4 Introduction to Hybrid Materials and Coordination Polymers
- 5 Common Ligands Arranged by Functional Group
- 6 Chelating Ligands
- 7 Uranyl Hybrid Materials Containing Ancillary Organic Species
- 8 Heterometallic Uranyl Hybrid Materials
- 9 A Hybrid Approach to Uranyl-Containing Coordination Polymer Syntheses
- 10 Combining Direct Coordination and Supramolecular Chemistry
- 11 Introducing Control: Restricting Uranyl Speciation in Aqueous Media
- 12 Expanding the Supramolecular Strategy: Accessing the “yl” Oxygens
- 13 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 277: Progress in the Separation Processes for Rare Earth Resources
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Progress in the Fundamental Research on Rare Earth Separation
- 3 Progress in Rare Earth Separation Processes
- 4 Preparation of High-purity Rare Earths and the Associated Element Thorium
- 5 Preparation of High-purity Rare Earth Metals
- 6 Summary and Perspective
Description
Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths is a continuous series of books covering all aspects of rare earth science, including chemistry, life sciences, materials science, and physics.
The main emphasis of the handbook is on rare earth elements [Sc, Y and the lanthanides (La through Lu)], but whenever relevant, information is also included on the closely related actinide elements.
The individual chapters are comprehensive, broad, up-to-date, critical reviews written by highly experienced invited experts. The series, which was started in 1978 by Professor Karl A. Gschneidner Jr., combines and integrates both the fundamentals and applications of these elements, now publishing two volumes a year.
Key Features
- Individual chapters are comprehensive, broad, critical reviews on the topic of rare earths
- Contributions are written by highly experienced, invited experts
- Up-to-date overviews of developments in the field
- Includes update on many of the closely related actinide elements
Readership
Researchers working on rare earth materials, scientists and engineers in the rare earth industry, university libraries, research institutes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2015
- Published:
- 17th November 2015
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444634849
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444634832
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Jean-Claude Bunzli Series Volume Editor
Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland
Vitalij Pecharsky Series Volume Editor
Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA