Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths - 1st Edition

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 46

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Jean-Claude Bunzli Vitalij Pecharsky
eBook ISBN: 9780444632647
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444632609
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 25th November 2014
Page Count: 168
Table of Contents

  • Preface
    • Chapter 267: Rare Earth-Doped Crystals for Quantum Information Processing
    • Chapter 268: Rey-Rich Mud: A Deep-Sea Mineral Resource for Rare Earths and Yttrium
  • Contents of Volumes 1–45
  • Index of Contents of Volumes 1–46
  • Chapter 267: Rare Earth-Doped Crystals for Quantum Information Processing
    • Graphical Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Quantum Information Processing
    • 3 Coherent Light-Atom Interactions
    • 4 Rare Earth-Doped Crystals
    • 5 Quantum Memories for Light
    • 6 Quantum Computing
    • 7 Conclusion and Outlook
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter 268: REY-Rich Mud: A Deep-Sea Mineral Resource for Rare Earths and Yttrium
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Distribution of REY-Rich Muds
    • 3 Lithological and Geochemical Characteristics of REY-Rich Muds
    • 4 Host Mineral of REY in REY-Rich Mud
    • 5 Genesis of REY-Rich Muds
    • 6 Resource Potential and Advantages of Developing REY-Rich Mud Deposits
    • 7 Development Systems
    • 8 Summary and Conclusions
    • Acknowledgment
  • Index

Description

The Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths is a continuous series of books covering all aspects of rare earth science - chemistry, life sciences, materials science, and physics. The main emphasis of the Handbook is on rare earth elements [Sc, Y and the lanthanides (La through Lu)] but whenever relevant, information is also included on the closely related actinide elements. The individual chapters are comprehensive, broad, up-to-date critical reviews written by highly experienced invited experts. The series, which was started in 1978 by Professor Karl A. Gschneidner Jr., combines and integrates both the fundamentals and applications of these elements and now publishes two volumes a year.

Key Features

  • Individual chapters are comprehensive, broad, critical reviews
  • Contributions are written by highly experienced, invited experts
  • Up-to-date overviews of developments in the field

Readership

Researchers working on rare earth materials, scientists and engineers in the rare earth industry, university libraries, research institutes

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2015
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444632647
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444632609

About the Series Volume Editors

Jean-Claude Bunzli Series Volume Editor

Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.

Affiliations and Expertise

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland

Vitalij Pecharsky Series Volume Editor

Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA

