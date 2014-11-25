Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 46
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 267: Rare Earth-Doped Crystals for Quantum Information Processing
- Chapter 268: Rey-Rich Mud: A Deep-Sea Mineral Resource for Rare Earths and Yttrium
- Contents of Volumes 1–45
- Index of Contents of Volumes 1–46
- Chapter 267: Rare Earth-Doped Crystals for Quantum Information Processing
- Graphical Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Quantum Information Processing
- 3 Coherent Light-Atom Interactions
- 4 Rare Earth-Doped Crystals
- 5 Quantum Memories for Light
- 6 Quantum Computing
- 7 Conclusion and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 268: REY-Rich Mud: A Deep-Sea Mineral Resource for Rare Earths and Yttrium
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Distribution of REY-Rich Muds
- 3 Lithological and Geochemical Characteristics of REY-Rich Muds
- 4 Host Mineral of REY in REY-Rich Mud
- 5 Genesis of REY-Rich Muds
- 6 Resource Potential and Advantages of Developing REY-Rich Mud Deposits
- 7 Development Systems
- 8 Summary and Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Index
Description
The Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths is a continuous series of books covering all aspects of rare earth science - chemistry, life sciences, materials science, and physics. The main emphasis of the Handbook is on rare earth elements [Sc, Y and the lanthanides (La through Lu)] but whenever relevant, information is also included on the closely related actinide elements. The individual chapters are comprehensive, broad, up-to-date critical reviews written by highly experienced invited experts. The series, which was started in 1978 by Professor Karl A. Gschneidner Jr., combines and integrates both the fundamentals and applications of these elements and now publishes two volumes a year.
About the Series Volume Editors
Jean-Claude Bunzli Series Volume Editor
Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.
Vitalij Pecharsky Series Volume Editor
Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.
