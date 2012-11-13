Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 44
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 259. Catalytic Behavior of Rare-Earth Borohydride Complexes in Polymerization of Polar Monomers
Chapter 260. Structures and Properties of Rare-Earth Molten Salts
Chapter 261. Lanthanides in Solar Energy Conversion
Chapter 262. R5T4 Compounds: An Extraordinary Versatile Model System for the Solid State Science
The rare earths represent a group of chemical elements, the lanthanides, together with scandium and yttrium, which exhibit similar chemical properties. They are strategically important to developed and developing nations because they have several applications in catalysis, the defense industry, aerospace, the materials and life sciences and in sustainable energy technologies.
The Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of the Rare Earths is a continuing authoritative series that deals with the science and technology of the rare earth elements in an integrated manner. Each chapter is a comprehensive, up-to-date, critical review of a particular segment of the field. The work offers the researcher and graduate student a complete and thorough coverage of this fascinating field.
Individual chapters are comprehensive, broad, critical reviews
Contributions are written by highly experienced, invited experts
Gives an up-to-date overview of developments in the field
Researchers working on rare earth materials, scientists and engineers in the rare earth industry
J.-C. Bünzli
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, Switzerland
Vitalij Pecharsky
Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.
Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA