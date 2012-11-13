Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444627117, 9780444626950

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 44

1st Edition

Editors: J.-C. Bünzli Vitalij Pecharsky
eBook ISBN: 9780444626950
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444627117
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 13th November 2012
Page Count: 550
eBook format help

Table of Contents

Series Page

Preface

Chapter 259. Catalytic Behavior of Rare-Earth Borohydride Complexes in Polymerization of Polar Monomers

Chapter 260. Structures and Properties of Rare-Earth Molten Salts

Chapter 261. Lanthanides in Solar Energy Conversion

Chapter 262. R5T4 Compounds: An Extraordinary Versatile Model System for the Solid State Science

Contents of Volumes 1–43

Index of Contents of Volumes 1–44

Chapter 259. Catalytic Behavior of Rare-Earth Borohydride Complexes in Polymerization of Polar Monomers

Abstract

List of Symbols, Abbreviations, and Acronyms

1 Historical Introduction

2 Synthesis of Rare-Earth Borohydride Complexes

3 Rare-Earth Borohydride Initiators in the Polymerization of Polar Monomers

4 Computational Studies: DFT Input into the Mechanism of the Polymerization of Polar Monomers

5 Conclusions and Outlooks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 260. Structures and Properties of Rare-Earth Molten Salts

Abstract

List of acronyms

1 Introduction

2 Molten Salts as Liquids

3 Definitions of Molten Salts

4 Typical Structures of Molten Salts

5 Crystal Structures of Rare-Earth Halides

6 Density of Rare-Earth Halides in Solid and Molten States

7 Structures of Rare-Earth Halide Melts

8 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 261. Lanthanides in Solar Energy Conversion

Abstract

Acronyms and abbreviations

1 Introduction

2 Luminescent Solar Concentrators

3 Silicon-Based Solar Cells

4 Solar Cells with Semiconductors Other Than Silicon

5 Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells

6 Perspectives

References

Chapter 262. R5T4 Compounds: An Extraordinary Versatile Model System for the Solid State Science

Abstract

Abbreviations

1 Introduction

2 Crystallography

3 Gd5SixGe4 x Pseudobinary System

4 Other R5SixGe4 − x Systems

5 R5T4 Systems: Substitutions of the Rare Earths

6 R5T4 Systems Containing Sn

7 R5T4 Systems where T Includes a Group 13 or 15 Element

8 Conclusions and Outlook

References

Index

Description

The rare earths represent a group of chemical elements, the lanthanides, together with scandium and yttrium, which exhibit similar chemical properties. They are strategically important to developed and developing nations because they have several applications in catalysis, the defense industry, aerospace, the materials and life sciences and in sustainable energy technologies.

The Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of the Rare Earths is a continuing authoritative series that deals with the science and technology of the rare earth elements in an integrated manner. Each chapter is a comprehensive, up-to-date, critical review of a particular segment of the field. The work offers the researcher and graduate student a complete and thorough coverage of this fascinating field.

Key Features

  • Individual chapters are comprehensive, broad, critical reviews
  • Contributions are written by highly experienced, invited experts
  • Gives an up-to-date overview of developments in the field

Readership

Researchers working on rare earth materials, scientists and engineers in the rare earth industry

About the Editors

J.-C. Bünzli Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, Switzerland

Vitalij Pecharsky Editor

Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA

