Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 42
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Contents of Recent Volumes
Index of Contents by volumes
Chapter 252: Thermal and Electronic Properties of Rare Earth Compounds at High Pressure
1. Introduction
2. Structural Studies of Rare Earth Compounds using Diffraction Techniques Under High Pressure
3. Thermal Properties Under High Pressure
4. New Electronic Phase Transitions Under High Pressure
5. New Phenomena Under High Pressure
6. Summary and Conclusion
Chapter 253: Thermodynamic Properties of Lanthanide Fluorides and Chlorides in the Gaseous and Condensed States
1. Introduction
2. Thermodynamic Functions for Lanthanide Trihalide Molecules
3. Thermodynamic Functions for Lanthanide Dihalide Molecules
4. Thermodynamic Properties of Lanthanide Trifluorides
5. Thermodynamic Functions for Lanthanide Trichlorides in Condensed State
6. Standard Thermodynamic Properties of Lanthanide Trichlorides
7. Thermodynamic Properties of Dimeric Molecules of Lanthanide Trichlorides
8. Enthalpies of Formation of Crystalline Lanthanide Dichlorides
9. Thermodynamic Properties of Lanthanide Dichlorides
10. Thermodynamic Functions for Lanthanide Monohalide Molecules
11. Thermodynamic Properties of RCl, RCl+, RF, RF+, and RF2
12. Correlation of Thermodynamic Properties of Lanthanide Halides
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
This continuing authoritative series deals with the chemistry, materials science, physics and technology of the rare earth elements in an integrated manner. Each chapter is a comprehensive, up-to-date, critical review of a particular segment of the field. The work offers the researcher and graduate student a complete and thorough coverage of this fascinating field.
Readership
Researchers working on rare earth materials, Rare earth industry, University libraries, Research institutions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 546
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2012
- Published:
- 2nd December 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444543172
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444543165
About the Editors
J.-C. Bünzli Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, Switzerland
Vitalij Pecharsky Editor
Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA