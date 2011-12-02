Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444543165, 9780444543172

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 42

1st Edition

Editors: J.-C. Bünzli Vitalij Pecharsky
eBook ISBN: 9780444543172
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444543165
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd December 2011
Page Count: 546
Table of Contents

Preface

Contents of Recent Volumes

Index of Contents by volumes

Chapter 252: Thermal and Electronic Properties of Rare Earth Compounds at High Pressure

1. Introduction

2. Structural Studies of Rare Earth Compounds using Diffraction Techniques Under High Pressure

3. Thermal Properties Under High Pressure

4. New Electronic Phase Transitions Under High Pressure

5. New Phenomena Under High Pressure

6. Summary and Conclusion

Chapter 253: Thermodynamic Properties of Lanthanide Fluorides and Chlorides in the Gaseous and Condensed States

1. Introduction

2. Thermodynamic Functions for Lanthanide Trihalide Molecules

3. Thermodynamic Functions for Lanthanide Dihalide Molecules

4. Thermodynamic Properties of Lanthanide Trifluorides

5. Thermodynamic Functions for Lanthanide Trichlorides in Condensed State

6. Standard Thermodynamic Properties of Lanthanide Trichlorides

7. Thermodynamic Properties of Dimeric Molecules of Lanthanide Trichlorides

8. Enthalpies of Formation of Crystalline Lanthanide Dichlorides

9. Thermodynamic Properties of Lanthanide Dichlorides

10. Thermodynamic Functions for Lanthanide Monohalide Molecules

11. Thermodynamic Properties of RCl, RCl+, RF, RF+, and RF2

12. Correlation of Thermodynamic Properties of Lanthanide Halides

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

This continuing authoritative series deals with the chemistry, materials science, physics and technology of the rare earth elements in an integrated manner. Each chapter is a comprehensive, up-to-date, critical review of a particular segment of the field. The work offers the researcher and graduate student a complete and thorough coverage of this fascinating field.

Key Features

  • Authoritative
  • Comprehensive
  • Up-to-date
  • Critical

Readership

Researchers working on rare earth materials, Rare earth industry, University libraries, Research institutions

Details

No. of pages:
546
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444543172
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444543165

About the Editors

J.-C. Bünzli Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, Switzerland

Vitalij Pecharsky Editor

Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA

