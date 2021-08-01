COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128246115

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 59

1st Edition

Including Actinides

Editors: Jean-Claude Bunzli Vitalij Pecharsky
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128246115
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Rare earths, the seventeen-position nob by Paul Canfield

Description

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths: Including Actinides, Volume 59, the latest release in this continuous series that covers all aspects of rare earth science, including chemistry, life sciences, materials science and physics, presents interesting chapters on Forensic applications of rare earth materials, and Rare earths, the seventeen-position nob.

Key Features

  • Presents up-to-date overviews and new developments in the field of rare earths, covering both their physics and chemistry
  • Contains individual chapters that are comprehensive and broad, along with critical reviews
  • Provides contributions from highly experienced, invited experts

Readership

Researchers working on rare earth materials, scientists and engineers in the rare earth industry, university libraries, research institutes

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2021
Published:
1st August 2021
Imprint:
North Holland
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128246115

About the Editors

Jean-Claude Bunzli

Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.

Affiliations and Expertise

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland

Vitalij Pecharsky

Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA

