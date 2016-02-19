Handbook on Teaching Educational Psychology
1st Edition
Description
Handbook on Teaching Educational Psychology provides a wide-ranging survey of practices and problems in teaching educational psychology. This book evaluates and reviews the conceptual and methodological bases of the practices.
Organized into four parts encompassing 15 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the general problems encountered by the educational psychologists and the techniques for attacking those problems. This text then tackles the problems of defining the boundaries and content educational psychology. Other chapters consider the methodological tools and issues that are employed by educational psychologists in studying educational problems. This book discusses as well the general conceptual and theoretical models that have influences instructional development and research in educational psychology. The final chapter deals with some of the main issues and developments in teaching educational psychology, organized to distinguish between the graduate and undergraduate levels of instruction.
This book is a valuable resource for educational psychologists, teachers, and students.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I Nature and Organization of Educational Psychology
1 Historical Perspective
New and Old Knowledge
Theoretical Bases
The Psychological Theorists
The Past as Guide
Teaching Modes
Values and Objectives
Professional Organization: Development and Publications
Conclusion
References
2 Content and Boundaries of Educational Psychology
Historical Antecedents
Educational Psychology Textbooks
Educational Psychology and Boundaries
References
3 Methods of Inquiry in Educational Psychology
Introduction
Distal Research Methods of Inquiry
Proximal Research Methods of Inquiry
Summary
References
4 Future Trends and Issues in Educational Psychology
Definitions of the Field
Conclusion
References
Part II General Conceptual and Theoretical Models
5 An Applied Behavior Analysis Approach to Educational Psychology
What Constitutes an Applied Behavior Analysis Approach?
Principles and Procedures Included in the Applied Behavior
Analysis Approach
Training
Summary and Implications
References
6 The Cognitive Point of View
A Special Note to the Cognitive Psychologist
A Special Note to the Educational Psychologist
The Objectives of a Cognitive-Educational Psychology
Choice of a Task Analysis Strategy
Formulating a General Model
Choice of Content
Some General Issues
References
7 Humanistic Psychology: Theoretical-Philosophical Framework and Implications for Teaching
Prologue
What Is Humanistic Psychology?
Basic Humanistic Concepts
Major Contributors to Humanistic Psychology
Some Strengths and Virtues to Consider
Implications of Humanistic Psychology for Educational Processes
Instructional Principles Derived from a Humanistic Framework
What Humanistic Applications to Education Do not Mean
What Humanistic Approaches to Education Do Mean
In Retrospect
References
Part III Specific Instructional Approaches
8 Mastery Learning
The Concept of Mastery
Propositions and Assumptions Concerning the Nature of Schooling
Propositions and Assumptions Concerning the Nature of the Learner
Propositions and Assumptions Concerning the Nature of Classroom Instruction and Teaching
Propositions and Assumptions Concerning the Nature of the Teacher
Our Approach to Mastery Learning
Summary
References
9 Competency-Based Formats in Educational Psychology
What Are Competency-Based Programs?
Instructional Issues—Content
Instructional Issues—Curricular Techniques
Instructional Issues-Assessment Techniques
Additional Research Issues
Conclusion
References
10 Instructional Systems: Development, Evaluation and Management of Learning Environments
Instructional Development Models
Assessment Phase
Design Phase
Production Phase
Implementation Phase
Summary
References
11 The Personalized System of Instruction—A New Idea in Higher Education
History-What's So New About the Personalized System of Instruction?
The Basic Components of PSI
Research in PSI
Implementation and Research Efforts in Educational Psychology
The Future of PSI
References
12 Process Approaches to the Teaching of Educational Psychology
Process Education Defined
Summary
References
13 Teaching for Personal Growth and Awareness
Why Consider "Personal Growth and Awareness"?
Thinking about Teaching for Personal Growth and Awareness
Teaching for Personal Growth and Awareness: "Here's What I Do!"
Conditions and Problems
References
Part IV Summary: Undergraduate and Graduate Levels
14 Issues in Teaching Undergraduate Educational Psychology Courses
Appropriate Goals
The Problem of Relevance
Appropriate Content
Objectives
Evaluating Results
Relationship to the Total Teacher Education Program
Relating to the Discipline of Educational Psychology
Raising Standards in Relation to the New Teacher Market
Systems versus Ad Hoc Approaches to Courses
Use of Proctors, Tutors, Course Assistants
Use of the Course for Research and Data Base
Conclusions
References
15 Graduate Training in Educational Psychology
Present Status
Professional Services
Training
References
Index
