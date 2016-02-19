Handbook on Synchrotron Radiation, Volume 2
1st Edition
Vacuum Ultraviolet and Soft X-ray Processes
Table of Contents
Preface. 1. Synchrotron radiation sources (I.H. Munro and G.V. Marr). 2. Optical engineering (J.B. West and A.A. Padmore). 3. Data acquisition and analysis systems (P.A. Ridley). 4. High resolution spectroscopy of atoms and molecules including Faraday rotation effects (J.B. Connerade and M.A. Baig). 5. Resonances in molecular photoionization (J.L. Dehmer, A.C. Parr and S.H. Southworth). 6. Molecular photodissociation and photoionization (I. Nenner and J.A. Beswick). 7. Surface science with synchrotron radiation (I.T. McGovern, D. Norman and R.H. Williams). 8. Metal-semiconductor interface studies by synchrotron radiation techniques (L.J. Brillson). 9. Inner shell photoelectron processes in solids (A. Kotani). 10. Surface core level shift (Y. Jugnet, G. Grenet and T.M. Duc). 11. Optical constants (D.W. Lynch). Bibliography. Author index. Subject index.
Description
Volume 2 of this series concentrates on the use of synchrotron radiation which covers that region of the electromagnetic spectrum which extends from about 10eV to 3keV in photon energy and is essentially the region where the radiation is strongly absorbed by atmospheric gases. It therefore has to make extensive use of a high vacuum to transport the radiation to the workstation where the presence of hard X-rays can cause extensive damage to both the optics and the targets used in the experimental rigs. The topics chosen for this volume have been limited to the disciplines of physics and chemistry.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1987
- Published:
- 1st December 1987
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483290638
Reviews
@qu:... the chapters are well written and informative and the collective knowledge and experience of the authors are impressive. I can certainly recommend this handbook as an excellent starting point for researchers entering the synchrotron radiation field. @source:Physics Today