Handbook on Parent Education presents a contemporary picture of the state of the parent education movement. It tackles a number of critical issues such as the programs that are available or when parent education should begin. Different models of parent education are described, along with parenting programs for youth. The application of parenting programs for specific groups, including foster parents, parents of preschoolers, abusive parents, and parents of handicapped children, is also discussed.
Comprised of 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the parent education movement as well as several prototype programs and some ethical issues. The distinction between education and therapy is explained, and parent education with special interest groups is described. In addition, problems of research and evaluation and a projection for the future are presented. Subsequent chapters focus on the state of the nuclear family in American society during the 1970s; Rudolf Dreikurs' impact on childrearing practices and his contribution to individual psychology, together with the social context of child behavior; Haim Ginott's approach to parent education; and the effects of parent effectiveness training on families. Transactional analysis approaches to parent education and parent education as a strategy for the prevention of child abuse are also examined.
This monograph will appeal to educators, parents, sociologists, and educational psychologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I Introduction
Chapter 1 The Parent Education Movement: An Introduction
What Is Parent Education?
Popular Parent Education Programs
Parent Education Versus Parent Therapy
Ethical Considerations
Parent Education with Special Parents
Parent Education in the Schools
Does Parent Education Make a Difference?
The Future
References
Chapter 2 A Conceptualization of the American Family
A Brief History of the Family in Western Cultures
The Impact of Modern American Society on the Family
Systems Theory and Family Interaction
Stages of Family Development
Conclusions
References
Part II Parent Education—Theoretical Frameworks
Chapter 3 Dreikurs and the Search for Equality
Background: The Adlerian Influence
The Impact of Rudolf Dreikurs
The Basis for Understanding Children's Behavior
The Social Context of Behavior
Changing Faulty Goals
Parent Study Groups
Summary
References
Chapter 4 Haim Ginott's Approach to Parent Education
The Ginottian Philosophy
Theory and Technique
Effectiveness of the Approach
Summary
References
Chapter 5 Parent Effectiveness Training: A Preventive Program and Its Effects on Families
The Design of Parent Effectiveness Training
The Recruitment and Training of Instructors
What Parents Learn in P.E.T.
What Happens to Parents and Their Families?
Findings from Research Studies
P.E.T. in Practice
References
Chapter 6 Transactional Analysis: Promoting OK'ness
Brief History of Parent Education
Basic Transactional Analysis Theory
Transactional Analysis Approaches to Parent Education
The Structure and Process of TA Groups for Parents
Summary
References
Chapter 7 Behavior Modification and Child Management
The Behavioral Approach
Involving Parents in the Modification Process
The Methodology of Behavior Modification
Research Findings on the Efficacy of Using Parents as Agents of Change
Parent Training Programs
Summary
References
Part III Application to Varied Groups
Chapter 8 Parenting Atypical Families
Single-Parent Families
Adoptive Families
Reconstituted Families
Communal Families
Foster Families
Approaches to Foster Parent Education
The Foster Parent as a Member of the Foster Care Team
Separation and Grieving
Natural Parents
Foster Family Relationships
Conclusion
References
Chapter 9 Involving Parents in the Education of Their Handicapped Children: An Essential Component of an Exemplary Program
Rationale for Parent Involvement
Basic Considerations in Planning a Parent Involvement Program
Programs for Parents of Handicapped Children
Conclusions
References
Chapter 10 Working with Parents of Preschoolers
Decision Making
Parent Participation in Classroom and Other Program Activities as Volunteers, Observers, or Paid Employees
Activities for Parents in the Areas of Child Management, Child Development, and Parent Effectiveness
Future Prospects
Summary
References
Chapter 11 Parent Education: One Strategy for the Prevention of Child Abuse
Problem and History of Child Abuse and Neglect
Educational and Therapeutic Intervention
Conclusion
References
Chapter 12 Parenting Education for Youth
The 1970s—Youth Needs Become Obvious
Meeting the Needs of School-Age Parents
The "Education for Parenthood" Initiative
What Do Youth Need to Know?
What Do Youth Want to Learn?
A Focus for the Future
References
Part IV Implementation and Evaluation
Chapter 13 Parent Education Programs: Ready, Set, Go!
Group Versus Individual Instruction
Setting Up a Parent Education Program
The Content of a Parent Education Program
Conclusion
References
Chapter 14 Evaluating Parent Education Programs
Evaluation—What Is It?
Need Evaluation
Input Evaluation
Process Evaluation
Outcome Evaluation
Devices and Sources for Data Acquisition
Summary and Conclusions
References
Index
- 360
- English
- © Academic Press 1980
- 28th June 1980
- Academic Press
- 9781483263021