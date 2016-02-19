Handbook on Parent Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122564802, 9781483263021

Handbook on Parent Education

1st Edition

Editors: Marvin J. Fine
eBook ISBN: 9781483263021
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1980
Page Count: 360
Description

Handbook on Parent Education presents a contemporary picture of the state of the parent education movement. It tackles a number of critical issues such as the programs that are available or when parent education should begin. Different models of parent education are described, along with parenting programs for youth. The application of parenting programs for specific groups, including foster parents, parents of preschoolers, abusive parents, and parents of handicapped children, is also discussed.

Comprised of 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the parent education movement as well as several prototype programs and some ethical issues. The distinction between education and therapy is explained, and parent education with special interest groups is described. In addition, problems of research and evaluation and a projection for the future are presented. Subsequent chapters focus on the state of the nuclear family in American society during the 1970s; Rudolf Dreikurs' impact on childrearing practices and his contribution to individual psychology, together with the social context of child behavior; Haim Ginott's approach to parent education; and the effects of parent effectiveness training on families. Transactional analysis approaches to parent education and parent education as a strategy for the prevention of child abuse are also examined.

This monograph will appeal to educators, parents, sociologists, and educational psychologists.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I Introduction

Chapter 1 The Parent Education Movement: An Introduction

What Is Parent Education?

Popular Parent Education Programs

Parent Education Versus Parent Therapy

Ethical Considerations

Parent Education with Special Parents

Parent Education in the Schools

Does Parent Education Make a Difference?

The Future

References

Chapter 2 A Conceptualization of the American Family

A Brief History of the Family in Western Cultures

The Impact of Modern American Society on the Family

Systems Theory and Family Interaction

Stages of Family Development

Conclusions

References

Part II Parent Education—Theoretical Frameworks

Chapter 3 Dreikurs and the Search for Equality

Background: The Adlerian Influence

The Impact of Rudolf Dreikurs

The Basis for Understanding Children's Behavior

The Social Context of Behavior

Changing Faulty Goals

Parent Study Groups

Summary

References

Chapter 4 Haim Ginott's Approach to Parent Education

The Ginottian Philosophy

Theory and Technique

Effectiveness of the Approach

Summary

References

Chapter 5 Parent Effectiveness Training: A Preventive Program and Its Effects on Families

The Design of Parent Effectiveness Training

The Recruitment and Training of Instructors

What Parents Learn in P.E.T.

What Happens to Parents and Their Families?

Findings from Research Studies

P.E.T. in Practice

References

Chapter 6 Transactional Analysis: Promoting OK'ness

Brief History of Parent Education

Basic Transactional Analysis Theory

Transactional Analysis Approaches to Parent Education

The Structure and Process of TA Groups for Parents

Summary

References

Chapter 7 Behavior Modification and Child Management

The Behavioral Approach

Involving Parents in the Modification Process

The Methodology of Behavior Modification

Research Findings on the Efficacy of Using Parents as Agents of Change

Parent Training Programs

Summary

References

Part III Application to Varied Groups

Chapter 8 Parenting Atypical Families

Single-Parent Families

Adoptive Families

Reconstituted Families

Communal Families

Foster Families

Approaches to Foster Parent Education

The Foster Parent as a Member of the Foster Care Team

Separation and Grieving

Natural Parents

Foster Family Relationships

Conclusion

References

Chapter 9 Involving Parents in the Education of Their Handicapped Children: An Essential Component of an Exemplary Program

Rationale for Parent Involvement

Basic Considerations in Planning a Parent Involvement Program

Programs for Parents of Handicapped Children

Conclusions

References

Chapter 10 Working with Parents of Preschoolers

Decision Making

Parent Participation in Classroom and Other Program Activities as Volunteers, Observers, or Paid Employees

Activities for Parents in the Areas of Child Management, Child Development, and Parent Effectiveness

Future Prospects

Summary

References

Chapter 11 Parent Education: One Strategy for the Prevention of Child Abuse

Problem and History of Child Abuse and Neglect

Educational and Therapeutic Intervention

Conclusion

References

Chapter 12 Parenting Education for Youth

The 1970s—Youth Needs Become Obvious

Meeting the Needs of School-Age Parents

The "Education for Parenthood" Initiative

What Do Youth Need to Know?

What Do Youth Want to Learn?

A Focus for the Future

References

Part IV Implementation and Evaluation

Chapter 13 Parent Education Programs: Ready, Set, Go!

Group Versus Individual Instruction

Setting Up a Parent Education Program

The Content of a Parent Education Program

Conclusion

References

Chapter 14 Evaluating Parent Education Programs

Evaluation—What Is It?

Need Evaluation

Input Evaluation

Process Evaluation

Outcome Evaluation

Devices and Sources for Data Acquisition

Summary and Conclusions

References

Index

