Handbook on Miniaturization in Analytical Chemistry
1st Edition
Application of Nanotechnology
Description
Nano-based miniaturized devices can provide advantages to many areas of scientific research, yet the fundamentals and real-world applications of these devices remain largely unknown. The trend of device miniaturization requires significant changes to design, manufacturing, and production management, and it presents even greater challenges at the nanometer scale. Nanomachining technology involves not only physical-chemical processes (as in the case of microfabrication), but also application and integration of molecular biology principles. The Handbook on Miniaturization in Analytical Chemistry addresses the challenges of nano-based miniaturized devices and tools, their fabrication, and their applications at both experimental and theoretical model scales.
The Handbook on Miniaturization in Analytical Chemistry provides a source of authoritative fundamentals, interdisciplinary knowledge, and primary literature for researchers who want to fully understand how nano-technologies work and integrate them into their analysis. Covering all stages of analysis from sample preparation to separation and detection, the book discusses the design and manufacturing technology of miniaturization and includes an entire section on safety risks, ethical, legal, and social issues (ELSI), the economics of nanotechnologies, and a discussion on sustainability with respect to nano- and Lab-on-chip technologies. A guide for students and researchers working on applications of nanotechnology in modern systems for analysis, the Handbook on Miniaturization in Analytical Chemistry gives readers everything they need to know to bring their current practices up to date and to benefit from the time and money savings miniaturization can offer.
Key Features
- Details the impacts of miniaturization and nanotechnology on all stages of analysis for the first time in a single volume , targeting the design, fabrication, modeling, and application of nano-miniaturized devices for analytical sciences
- Includes coverage of the current challenges for scaling up nano-miniaturization design and manufacturing technology for analysis
- Provides up-to-date further reference materials, including websites of interest and details on the latest research, in every chapter
Readership
Researchers studying and using nano-miniaturized systems for analysis in the fields of analytical chemistry, nanotechnology, chemical engineering, forensic sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, environmental analysis, toxicology, green chemistry, sustainability, materials science, device engineering, etc. who work at universities and industrial institutions, government and independent institutes, and individual research groups
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Era of nano for lab-on-chip
SECTION 1: Sample Preparation Stage of Analysis
2. Sample preparation techniques
3. Microfluidics for extraction techniques
4. Magnetic NMs in sample preparation
SECTION 2: Separation/Identification Stage of Analysis
5. Micro fabricated chromatographic techniques
6. Lab-on-chip for spectroscopic techniques
7. Nanotechnology in lab-on-chip membranes
SECTION 3: Detection Stage of Analysis
8. Lab-on-chip detector
9. Analytical sensors
SECTION 4: Other Applications
10. Point-of-care applications
11. Mobile-phone-based sensors
SECTION 5: Important Aspects and challenges
12. Safety risk of nano and socio-economic aspects
13. Laboratory synthesis to commercial applications
14. Green analysis with lab-on-chip devices
15. Conclusion: Future of analytical chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128197639
About the Editor
Dr. Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain
Professor Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain is an Academic Advisor and Director of Chemistry &EVSc Labs in the Department of Chemistry & Environmental Sciences at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Newark, New Jersey, USA. His research is focused on the applications of Nanotechnology & Advanced Materials, Environmental Management, Analytical Chemistry and Various Industries. Prof. Hussain is the author of numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals as well as prolific author and editor of several scientific monographs and handbooks in his research areas with Elsevier, Royal Society of Chemistry, Wiley, CRC, Springer etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Academic Advisor and Director of Chemistry, EVSc Labs, Department of Chemistry and Environmental Sciences, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Newark, NJ, USA