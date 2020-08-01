Nano-based miniaturized devices can provide advantages to many areas of scientific research, yet the fundamentals and real-world applications of these devices remain largely unknown. The trend of device miniaturization requires significant changes to design, manufacturing, and production management, and it presents even greater challenges at the nanometer scale. Nanomachining technology involves not only physical-chemical processes (as in the case of microfabrication), but also application and integration of molecular biology principles. The Handbook on Miniaturization in Analytical Chemistry addresses the challenges of nano-based miniaturized devices and tools, their fabrication, and their applications at both experimental and theoretical model scales.

The Handbook on Miniaturization in Analytical Chemistry provides a source of authoritative fundamentals, interdisciplinary knowledge, and primary literature for researchers who want to fully understand how nano-technologies work and integrate them into their analysis. Covering all stages of analysis from sample preparation to separation and detection, the book discusses the design and manufacturing technology of miniaturization and includes an entire section on safety risks, ethical, legal, and social issues (ELSI), the economics of nanotechnologies, and a discussion on sustainability with respect to nano- and Lab-on-chip technologies. A guide for students and researchers working on applications of nanotechnology in modern systems for analysis, the Handbook on Miniaturization in Analytical Chemistry gives readers everything they need to know to bring their current practices up to date and to benefit from the time and money savings miniaturization can offer.