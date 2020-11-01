Handbook on Instrumentation and Control Systems for Nuclear Power Plants

Researcher at Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development Mauro CAPPELLI is a Researcher at ENEA (the Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development), Frascati (Rome) Research Center, Contract/Adjunct Professor of Control Systems Engineering and Technology at the University of L’Aquila, and Affiliate at DEWS Center of Excellence, University of L’Aquila. He received a Laurea degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Perugia, a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the Sapienza University of Rome, a Master in Nuclear Safety at the University of Pisa, a Master in Fusion Energy at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, two post-laurea specialization degrees in Technological Teaching at the University of Romatre, and a post-laurea certificate in Total Cost Management from the Bocconi University. After a post-doc at the University of Salento, he also worked as a Training Manager in the field of Defense Control Management Systems for Elsag-Datamat, where he led a team of teachers for the training of officers and petty officers of the Italian Navy. Afterwards, he joined ENEA where he has been doing research on Instrumentation and Control Systems, Human Computer Interfaces, Radiofrequency Systems and Simulations tools mainly in the field of Nuclear Science and Engineering. From 2013 to 2015 he was Head of the Design and Experimental Engineering Laboratory, ENEA Casaccia Research Center in Rome. He has been involved in many working groups and projects dealing with I&C. He is currently ENEA Scientific Coordinator of the H2020 Modern2020 Project, ENEA Scientific Coordinator of the EC INSN Project, Chief Scientific Investigator for the IAEA Coordinated Research Project on Wireless Technology in Nuclear Power Plants, Coordinator of the Task for the Central Control System and Integrated Instrumentation for the EUROfusion Project WPENS (DONES), and a member of several projects at national and international level. He is author of more than 50 papers in national and international journals and conferences. He is also editor of a book on the history of Energy edited by the Italian Encyclopaedia Treccani in 2013.