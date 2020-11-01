Handbook on Instrumentation and Control Systems for Nuclear Power Plants
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Fundamentals of plant instrumentation
3. Fundamentals on Control Systems
4. Control of Nuclear Power Plants
5. Control of Fusion Tokamaks
6. Control System Design and Technology
7. Human-Machine Interface and Control Rooms
8. Human Factors
9. Control System Modelling
10. I&C Safety: standards and code
11. I&C Inspection and Regulatory Control
12. Electrical Systems
13. Future Challenges
Description
Handbook on Instrumentation and Control Systems for Nuclear Power Plants is a unique reference on the latest innovative research which guides the reader though the design of effective modern I&C systems for both existing and newly commissioned plants, through to system implementation. Editor Mauro Cappelli and his team of expert contributors firstly provide a section on the fundamentals of plant I&C systems to provide grounding to readers from different disciplines, before exploring the most advanced research in control systems technology, human-machine interface, control room redesign, human factors issues, and control modelling. The inclusion of codes and standards, inspection procedures and regulatory issues ensure that the reader can confidently design their own I&C systems and integrate them into existing nuclear sites and projects with success.
I&C systems within a nuclear setting must be designed with high reliability, optimal performance and maximal safety; a complex task which is ensured by experts from several disciplines. This book will appeal to all those involved in the design of new nuclear power plants or those working in operating plants which are due to be refurbished in preparation for life extension licensing. Researchers and professionals from electrical, mechanical, chemical, and nuclear engineering backgrounds will find this handbook a very valuable and complete resource on the most up-to-date I&C systems for nuclear power plants.
Key Features
- Covers various viewpoints including theory, modelling, design and applications of I&C systems
- Includes codes and standards, inspection procedures and regulatory issues
- Combines engineering and physics aspects in one thorough resource, presenting human factors, modelling and HMI together for the first time
Readership
Graduate students of nuclear engineering; Engineers with an MA/PhD in another conventional engineering discipline; electrical and electronic engineers with specialities in nuclear industry; practitioners in industry involved in nuclear system design; existing I&C professionals and specialists; Researchers requiring information on any one of the key topics discussed; National and International regulatory and standards bodies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 900
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081028360
About the Editors
Mauro Cappelli
Researcher at Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development Mauro CAPPELLI is a Researcher at ENEA (the Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development), Frascati (Rome) Research Center, Contract/Adjunct Professor of Control Systems Engineering and Technology at the University of L’Aquila, and Affiliate at DEWS Center of Excellence, University of L’Aquila. He received a Laurea degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Perugia, a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the Sapienza University of Rome, a Master in Nuclear Safety at the University of Pisa, a Master in Fusion Energy at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, two post-laurea specialization degrees in Technological Teaching at the University of Romatre, and a post-laurea certificate in Total Cost Management from the Bocconi University. After a post-doc at the University of Salento, he also worked as a Training Manager in the field of Defense Control Management Systems for Elsag-Datamat, where he led a team of teachers for the training of officers and petty officers of the Italian Navy. Afterwards, he joined ENEA where he has been doing research on Instrumentation and Control Systems, Human Computer Interfaces, Radiofrequency Systems and Simulations tools mainly in the field of Nuclear Science and Engineering. From 2013 to 2015 he was Head of the Design and Experimental Engineering Laboratory, ENEA Casaccia Research Center in Rome. He has been involved in many working groups and projects dealing with I&C. He is currently ENEA Scientific Coordinator of the H2020 Modern2020 Project, ENEA Scientific Coordinator of the EC INSN Project, Chief Scientific Investigator for the IAEA Coordinated Research Project on Wireless Technology in Nuclear Power Plants, Coordinator of the Task for the Central Control System and Integrated Instrumentation for the EUROfusion Project WPENS (DONES), and a member of several projects at national and international level. He is author of more than 50 papers in national and international journals and conferences. He is also editor of a book on the history of Energy edited by the Italian Encyclopaedia Treccani in 2013.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher at Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development, Rome, Italy
